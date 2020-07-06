Tracee Ellis Ross's Sweatpants Challenge Is An Instagram Trend Fit For Working From Home

All your current time home alone allows for ample time to get creative. Hence, it seems there's a constantly a stream of new viral dances, recipes, and memes on social media. The latest is Tracee Ellis Ross's #SweatsChallange a silly Instagram trend that you're already basically a part of. Even so, it's a solid excuse to go ahead and treat yourself to some new comfy staples to pull it off.

Following the #PillowChallange, a trend in which trendsetters like Halle Berry and Brittany Xavier donned pillows in lieu of clothes, now Ross is challenging her followers to ditch everything but a pair of sweatpants. The actor and talk show host took to the Instagram on July 4 with a video of her wearing a pair of black sweatpants pulled up to cover her torso. "Does anyone know what day it is? No, but really?!" Ross captioned the video of her runway walk and playful modeling of the look. Effectively turning a cozy pair of Free City joggers into a jumpsuit is something you can likely say you've never considered before, but judging by how thrilled Ross is with her comfy invention, it's definitely worth trying — even if just for a funny photo.

If there's anything the past few laidback months have taught those at home, it's a newfound love and respect for comfy clothes. Sweatpants have become one of quarantine's best-selling staples (specifically tie-dye versions). So although you likely already have some sweats you've been living in for these past few months, it may be time to spring for something new. A pair suited for this silly trend has some different requirements, like a very generous high-rise and a roomy fit. A pair of men's or unisex sweats will naturally have that stretchy and slouchy cut you're looking for. Shop options below like Stussy's basic pair or Richer Poorer's newest collab with I Am A Voter.

