In addition to the stunning and colorful eyeshadow looks she's been displaying in recent months, Tracee Ellis Ross has also mastered the art of a bold lipstick look. And what better day than her birthday to pay homage to the vivid lippie shades that have given fans so much inspiration over the years?

Yes, Ross has basically defined the power lip, rotating through orange, hot pink, magenta, and others while on the red carpet. But even this year, in which she's been spending more time at home, she's still serving up some truly stunning looks. Probably the most appealing part of the actor's makeup masterpieces is that they're actually fairly easy to replicate. And now that you already have plenty of inspiration courtesy of her gorgeous nails and monochrome eyemakeup, it's time to infuse her repertoire of high-octane lip colors into your routine for those days you need a quick beauty fix.

Below, see all of the actor's best lipstick moments to inspire your next virtual Zoom or quiet night at home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Favorite Lipstick Color: Coral

Ross is fearless when it comes to makeup, and this monochromatic coral look in which she matches her cheeks to her lips is yet another unforgettable example

Tracee Ellis Ross' Favorite Lipstick Color: Brown

You may associate Ross with neon eyeshadow and lipstick, but she still likes to tone things down a bit. Her dusty brown lipstick here allows her emerald fedora to really stand out.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Favorite Lipstick Color: Hot Pink

Despite lipstick usage seemingly dropping due to mask-wearing, the actor makes a case for a bright pink hue and a matching outfit, even when all you're doing is hanging out at home.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Favorite Lipstick Color: Classic Red

No lipstick collection is complete without at least one red lipstick. It's a classic color that instantly brightens and elevates a look, and seriously looks good on everyone. Opt for a cherry-colored one like Ross' pick above.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Favorite Lipstick Color: Magenta

This purply pink shade Ross is promoting above deserves to be applied more often. With other colors having their moment, berries and magentas could very well be next.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Favorite Lipstick Color: Light Pink

Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images

Here, the actor trades her go-to fuchsia and crimson lip shades for a more serene pastel pink. According to a post from celebrity makeup artist Lisa Storey, who often does Ross' visage for events, the color above is MatteTrance in Christy by Pat McGrath Labs.