Weekends and holidays, including upcoming Memorial Day weekend, just feel a little different these days. That said, one way of trying to keep some semblance of your usual routine is by still setting aside off-duty time and devoting some of that to self-care, and Saturday's Free People X Who What Wear's virtual retreat could be just the excuse you need to do exactly that — and help communities in need at the same time.

The lifestyle brand and style-focused site have teamed up to offer an entire day of expert-led digital activities aimed to inspire a slew of different aspects of your daily life, especially those that feel most affected by social distancing. Think of it as the ultimate day of self-care — from inside and out.

The virtual escape takes place in three parts: Morning, afternoon, and evening. The first session kicks off with a mindful morning meditation with Logan Browning followed by an energizing workout/movement shop with KINRGY founder Julianne Hough, Smoothie School with celebrity nutritionist Kelly LaVaque, and wraps up with a wellness routine tutorial from THE/THIRTY's managing editor Sarah Yang.

In the afternoon, attendees will tune into a conversation highlighting healthcare heroes, learn tips for turning a home into a sanctuary from top designers Kathryn Ireland and Martyn Lawrence Bullard, go on a closet tour with fashion consultant and stylist Shiona Turini, master a spa-worthy scalp massage with Casey Goode, step up your plant skills with Stormi Bree, and partake in a virtual dance party with Ryan Heffington.

As for the evening portion of the day, activities include an interview with Little Fires Everywhere star Lexi Underwood led by Who What Wear's co-founder Hillary Kerr, a DJ set with Ashley Smith, and a cooking class with Instagram favorite Half-Baked Harvest. Want to attend one, or all three sessions? Reserve your spot here.

And the best part? 100 percent of proceeds from ticket sales ($20 per session) will benefit World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that's helping to provide communities in need with fresh meals during this health crisis. All in all, a day-long, feel-good event for all.