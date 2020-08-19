This Dry Shampoo Styling Trick Makes Growing Out My Pixie Cut Less Awkward
"The higher the hair, the closer to God" isn't just a cute saying in the South. It's a lifestyle. From homecoming to prom, choir concerts to school musicals, if there was a special occasion, my very Oklahoman mother would send me to the bathroom with a straightener, curling iron, and her gigantic bottle of hairspray. For the most part, coating my hair in the wind-, dance-, and breakup-proof stuff hasn't lead me astray as an adult — until I go short. And then, it's time to banish my own mammoth bottle to below my bathroom sink, and pull out my favorite dry shampoo styling trick. No hairspray required.
Or, really, wanted. I currently have something along the lines of a bob, and I've found it surprisingly challenging to use hairspray while it's this short. One wrong spritz is the difference between locking my waves in place and looking like I've applied hair oil directly to the scalp — a look, for sure, but not always what I'm going for.
Instead, dry shampoo has become the star of my styling routine. Since I apparently wanted to make this my most challenging hair year ever, I'm also in the process of growing out bangs, and a quick poof of dry shampoo makes the finicky front pieces lay perfectly. (It's the difference between getting my grown-out bangs to do that '90s Winona Ryder swoop and having them fall into my eyes.)
There are two reasons I think this works so well. One, dry shampoo gives your hair grip and volume at the roots — meaning it defines and bolsters up where my thick hair might naturally weigh down. Then, there's the simple fact that, in my experience, it's pretty hard to overdo it with dry shampoo like you can with hairspray. Even stark-white formulas can be rubbed away with enough elbow grease.
Currently, I've been reaching for OUAI and BYREDO's new dry shampoo collab; though the limited-edition product won't be around forever. Here are the formulas I'll have on hand once I have to cross that bridge.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Long before I was a beauty writer, I'd tell friends about Klorane's dry shampoo. I love how easy on the scalp it is, on top of being vegan, derm-tested, and silicone-free.
Billie's seriously adorable Floof shampoo has a brown-tinted version ideal for dark hair colors. It takes a little getting used to the unique shape, but you can get the hang of it quick — and the formula's worth the effort.
Another spray-free bottle, Prêt-à-Powder gets points for being seriously milled. As in, the powder is so fine that it takes very little work to make it disappear into your hair.
Surprise, surprise, but the Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo Volume & Fullness is all about volumizing. It does the whole oil-absorbing thing, too, but the bouncy hair factor is the main attraction.