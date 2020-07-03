When it comes to a lazy girl's beauty must-have — or really any hair fanatic for that matter — dry shampoo is high up on the list. Whether you wanted to extend the length of a blowout or are running short on time to get in a shower, it's hard to deny all the wonders a good dry shampoo can do. If you're on a quest to find the best dry shampoos on the market, there's no need to spend time or cash going through trial and error. TZR tapped the best hairstylists in the biz to get the scoop for you.

As you begin hunting down the perfect option, you're probably noticing that not all shampoos are made equal. This can make it hard to pinpoint exactly which iteration on the market is best suited for you. But depending on your hair type, there's a formula out there best suited to give your strands exactly what they need. Looking for added volume? Or a formula that won't irritate your sensitive scalp? There are dry shampoos specifically catered to just about every hair concern. Below, find 18 dry shampoos recommended by hairstylists. Each will allow you to go days without washing your hair — guaranteed.

David Benito/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Dry Shampoos For Thin Hair

If you have thin, flat hair, considering trading in dry shampoo for a dry texturing spray. Koni Bennett, celeb hairstylist who works with Jordyn Woods, tells TZR that a dry shampoo does an excellent job at absorbing oil, which gives the hair a little lift. But if you want to maintain this lift from the dry shampoo, you'll need a texturizing spray. Her recommendation is TRESemmé's Premium Styling Dry Texture Finishing Spray, which both lifts the hair and gently holds the style. If you want the effect and a cleanse, consider blowpro's Faux Dry Shampoo with Pure Protein Blend. The trio of proteins which include amaranth, lupine, and wheat adds volume, making it ideal for fine hair.

Best Dry Shampoos For Thick Hair

When it comes to thick hair, less is more. "Thick hair can be either lots of fine strands of hair, or actual full, coarse strands of hair," Bennett explains. "Both do best under minimal manipulation." She leans towards Dove’s Invisible Dry Shampoo as it has a simple ingredient content. The product observes oil while refreshing the hair and scalp, without over compensating. Celebrity hairstylist Marcia Hamilton, who works with Yara Shahidi and Kerry Washington, loves using Verb's Dry Shampoo for her thick haired clients. "You can apply directly to the roots, thanks to its pointed-tip applicator," she explains.

Best Dry Shampoos For Oily Hair

For oily hair, look for a dry shampoo that contains apple cider vinegar in it. "Apple cider vinegar is known to have antimicrobial properties to help with scalp health," Hamilton notes. "It removes bacteria, odor, sweat, and dirt." Plus, there's no leftover white residue. Her go-to product is DpHUE's Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo. Hamilton also suggests trying Briogeo's Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo. Infused with Binchotan charcoal, the products draws impurities from the scalp and hair. And the with hazel extract aids in normalizing oil production, avoiding an oily scalp.

Best Dry Shampoos For Color-Treated Hair

If your hair is color-treated, Bennett advises to keep an open eye for a dry shampoo that's unscented. Her recommendation is TRESemmé's Unscented Dry Shampoo. "Although the ingredient content can be gentle enough for everyday use, things like fragrance can contribute to stripping the hue of color treated hair. Better to go simple in ingredient content for hair that has been compromised by color." Another fragrance-free option is Dry Mother's Clean Freak Unscented Dry Shampoo, which has a light matte finish to it. And for those who have light hair colors, like blond, silver, or platinum, Hamilton advocates for Moroccanoil Light Tones Dry Shampoo, formulated specifically for these shades.

Best Dry Shampoos For Sensitive Scalps

Sensitive scalps can make it tricky to find a product that isn't irritating, but don't lose hope. Priscilla Valles, celeb hairstylist who works with Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, says that Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo is an excellent choice. "It's fast absorbing and smells fresh, but it's mild and not too strong like most dry shampoos, which is another reason why it's good for sensitive scalps." And Jennifer Yepez, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Bella Hadid and Laura Harrier, suggests Klorane's Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk. "This dry shampoo is ultra-gentle with plant based ingredients that eliminate oil, dirt, and odors," Yepez says. "It's the best way to give your hair volume and texture, without all the alcohol from volumizing sprays."

Best Dry Shampoos For Natural Hair

"I would look for ingredients that moisturize hair like shea butter and argan oils," Eric Williams, an editorial hairstylist, says about selecting a dry shampoo for natural hair. Her pick is Shea Moisture's Weightless Dry Shampoo. Another option on the market that contains shea butter is Cantu's Refresh Dry Co-Wash, while also including additional cleansing ingredients like apple cider vinegar and tea tree oil.

Best Dry Shampoos For Damaged Hair

"Damaged hair is usually brittle and dehydrated," Bennet explains. So, it's best to lock in moisture. She says OGX’s Coconut Miracle Oil Dry Shampoo contains coconut oil, which dries with a matte, non-greasy finish, while also maintaining its ability to seal in moisture. And for a product with a lovely fragrance, Williams can't get enough of Oribe's Gold Lust Dry Shampoo. "It works wonders on damaged hair," she emphasizes. "It leaves the hair very soft and conditioned, which is key to combating dry, damaged hair."

Best Dry Shampoos For Dark Hair

Brown hair gals, meet Batiste Hint of Color Divine Dark Dry Shampoo. It's Valles' go-to for her clients, and she says the lightweight formula comes in both light and dark shades. If you're eager for a formula that creates ample volume and texture, Williams' loves Bumble & Bumble's Brownish Hair Powder. She says a little goes a long way.

Best Dry Shampoos For Light Hair

"R&Co Death Valley doesn’t leave residue on the hair and adds a texture and separation to messy natural hair, while adding a layer of protection due to the vitamins and proteins," Williams notes. And whether you have dark or light hair, Billie's Floof Dry Shampoo comes in both options. Formulated with ingredients like biotin for smoother strands, as well as rice starch and baking soda for cleaning properties, this dry shampoo has everything you need to go *days* without washing your hair.