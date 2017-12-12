There are only a handful of items in your closet that truly fit the definition of versatile. One thing that needs to be able to adapt to any and all situations: ankle boots, the wear-with-everything staple that do the heavy lifting in many women's' closets. They're just as trendy as they are comfortable, befitting of your work meetings and cocktail events both. And while every woman should own a simple pair of sleek, black heeled booties, there are a number of other styles that fit the bill with a slightly trendier bent.

Below, find seven iterations of ankle boots that are worthy of consideration as your everyday shoes. What can make them look polished or expensive is the addition of thoughtful of-the-moment details: noting the shape of the toe, pitch of the heel, or even the color or print of choice. Before you settle on which style is your next to try, consider a few outfits you'd style it with to help inform which details best reflect your personal style. Whether you prefer styles that are tall, short, flat, bold, or a bit more subtle, you'll find all of the ankle boot inspo you need below and the shopping to help you lock down your twenty-four-seven outfit needs.

Everyday Ankle Boots: Patent

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

To instantly streamline your look, pick up a pair of sleek patent boots. In black, their an effortless, elegant pairing with an evening dress and tights. But, for a fun daytime look, try a boot in nude or color.

Everyday Ankle Boots: Square Toe

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the last few seasons, square toe boots have slowly become the fashion-girl favorite, usurping pointy-toed styles. Consider these your heavy lifting pick. On days when you want the rest of your look to pop, these boots are stylish sans drama.

Everyday Ankle Boots: Two Tone

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the trend-driven shopper, one style that works well for everyday is a two-tone boot. Not only does it make styling easy (you have multiple color options for matching), it's trendy without feeling too flashy or jarring against a fashion-forward look.

Everyday Ankle Boots: Bucket

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Prediction: tucking your pants into boots will be a popular look in the months to come. As such, make sure you're properly prepared. Bucket boots, which sit looser around the ankles, are ideal for squeezing the hemline of your jeans inside.

Everyday Ankle Boots: Lug Sole

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Led by Prada and Bottega, thick, lug-sole boots have dominated the street style set since fall. They're optimal for everyday because they're comfortable, and they make maximum impact for next to no effort. A veritable win-win.

Everyday Ankle Boots: Platform

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you're planning on wearing a boot with a significant heel, a platform can come in handy if you need it to be comfortable too. The added lift fixes the tilt of your foot, keeping you from getting to achey on the go.

Everyday Ankle Boots: Combat

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

If you need another flat style in your rotation, combat boots are a classic style that offers a bit more coverage and support at the ankle. Look for a sleek style in all black or with a soft snakeskin if you're looking for something a bit less flashy than the thick-soled iterations.