This Is Most Searched IKEA Product In Your State — Do You Own It?

In the interior design world, it can be tough to find furniture, fixtures, and accessories that are as attractive as they are affordable — but it's getting easier. With designer collaborations like Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent for Living Spaces or Chip and Joanna Gaines for Target, decorating doesn't have to feel like an exclusive luxury. But one Swedish brand has consistently been offering beautifully designed pieces that won't break the bank — and it doesn't hurt that you can get some delicious meatballs while you're there. And while a few of the best-selling IKEA products already may be in your home, others might just surprise you.

A recent study by online home-buying resource Homes.com looked at the the brand's most searched items, and even broke down the findings by state. The results ranged from IKEA's famously good organizing products to — yep — that iconic blue bag. A handful of essential furniture pieces made the top 10 as well.

So if you're looking for a few ways to freshen things up in your home for the new year (besides integrating Pantone's Color of the Year, Classic Blue, of course), a good source of inspiration could be seeing what's most sought after in your state. Find the full state-by-state breakdown here, and check out the top 10 most-searched overall ahead.

BILLY Bookcase

At just under $80, it's pretty tough to beat this classic bookcase, which is probably why it's the most searched product in 21 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

STOCKHOLM Rug

Kansas, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Vermont all seem to love this flat-woven rug, which now comes in different patterns besides its original grey-and-white net motif, so you can enjoy the easy-to-clean, totally reversible piece in styles that best suit your home's design.

HELMER Drawer Unit

IKEA shoppers in Idaho, Indiana, and Michigan keeps things organized with this drawer unit, which is made to be totally mobile with the addition of casters.

LACK Side Table

In Alaska, Nevada, and North Dakota, this lightweight particleboard table is a must-have. A lot of its popularity can probably be attributed to its price, clocking in at under $10.

MARKUS Office Chair

This adjustable, comfortable, mesh back desk chair is the most commonly searched in Hawaii, Montana, and Wisconsin.

ALEX Drawer Unit

Perhaps it's the clean design that makes this drawer unit a favorite of Californians.

FINTORP Rail

Florida and Pennsylvania are mostly searching for this wall-mounted rail that helps free up space in small kitchens and other parts of the home.

FRAKTA Shopping Bag

The multi-purpose tote — which once inspired a Balenciaga bag — seems to be coveted by New Jersey and New York shoppers.

MALM Dresser

In Washington D.C. and Wyoming, these spacious dressers seem to be a big hit.

DOCKSTA Table

Perfect for creating a cozy breakfast nook, this mid-century inspired table is a favorite of Oregonians.