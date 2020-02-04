It's easy to be swayed by some of the latest and greatest health crazes, no matter how kooky they can sometimes seem. But depending on what you're looking to aid — a lack of quality sleep, sluggishness, or even just a sore throat, for example — a solid remedy could already be just sitting in your cupboard. And if it's not already there, it's easy to grab at your local grocery store, and might not even cost you more than a few bucks. Some of the best teas around aren't just great for sipping slowly on chilly days: They'll actually help with some common wellness needs.

Maybe you're trying to give up coffee for good but still want to feel energized, or maybe you're looking to revamp your beauty routine from the inside out. There's a tea to help with these issues and more — which is all the more reason to stay stocked up. While it's important to note that depending on your symptoms and severity, you don't want to sip tea instead of seeing doctor. That said, according to health experts like Jamie Bacharach, a certified herbalist and acupuncturist at Jerusalem Acupuncture, certain types might just soothe what's ailing you. Ahead, find her recommendations for teas that could be your ticket to less stress, better digestion, and even a more supercharged workout.

Feyyaz Alacam/Needs

Peppermint Or Ginger For Digestion

"Due to its naturally high menthol content, peppermint tea has long been used to ease indigestion, relieve symptoms associated with Crohn's disease, improve the effects of IBS, and more," says Bacharach. "While peppermint should not be viewed as a cure or standalone treatment for digestive issues, it can certainly help to soothe the stomach in a pinch — naturally and safely."

As for ginger, the herbalist notes that its natural compounds (gingerols and shogaols) can promote stomach contraction and movement. "This helps to promote digestion and soothe digestive irritability, as well as issues connected to digestion such as nausea and vomiting," she says. "Fresh ginger works best to soothe the digestive process but dried tea can be effective as well."

Turmeric For Sore Throat

"Thanks to potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties, turmeric can effectively reduce or even eliminate sore throat and its associated discomfort," says Bacharach. "The irritation and pain stemming from sore throat are reduced by turmeric's natural medicinal properties, helping to provide instantaneous relief. [It] has also been shown to promote immunity, which can help it to prevent sore throat as well."

Chamomile For Anxiety

"A powerful but natural stress-reliever, chamomile is capable of easing anxiety other stress-related conditions," the herbalist explains, though she's quick to mention that chronic issues might better be left to medical professionals. "While chamomile can be relied upon to reduce feelings of anxiety, any severe anxiety-related illness should receive more serious attention and treatment."

Green Tea For A Workout Boost

Bacharach notes that green tea's catechin, a natural antioxidant, can boost metabolic functioning, and matcha, a concentrated powder form, can amplify these effects. Green tea is also great to sip post-workout due to its anti-inflammatory effects and its moderate amount of caffeine, which can keep you feeling energized.

Tulsi/Holy Basil For Stress & Sleep

While holy basil has a ton of other benefits (like anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties) one of its superpowers as an adaptogen is its ability to reduce stress by regulating cortisol levels, which also leads to a better night's sleep.