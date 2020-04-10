The Top 10 Spring Fashion Trends At The Webster Are Plucked Right From The Runway
Of all the places to browse for warm weather wares, there's something about shopping at The Webster that just signals spring. With Loewe balloon bags, Fendi florals and Khaite bra tops in tow, the stockist has stamped their flamingo-pink seal of approval on the best pieces for this season — all of which happen to be on sale for 25% off right now. This year, the best spring fashion trends at the Webster are extra-special, as the retailer is kicking off the new decade with hundreds of new arrivals worth shouting about.
With the turn in temperature, it's just about time for everyone to grab a few new staple pieces — so we talked with The Webster about what all the fashion girls are eyeing, and what they're expecting to go quickly. Their response? A healthy mix of styles popularized through runway and street style moments alike, including full knit looks (see Hailey Baldwin's cashmere suit) and bucket hats (which dotted Jacquemus' pink runway in its SS20 show).
That said, the best is in store — so continue ahead to shop a trend-by-trend breakdown of their spring arrivals, each including scores of brands and style options to meet your tastes.
1. Printed Fabric Shorts
This '80s-centric trend was all over the Spring/Summer 2020 runways, and there's scores of versions on offer to sort through. The patterned shorts can be worn with a matching button-up, or an easy graphic tee (which you can read up on, ahead).
2. Power Color Sunglass Lenses
Gucci did it first, then all seemed to follow — colored sunnies, free of the mirrored lens that's recently become passé, are being nabbed by the whole style set. Luckily, there are tons of different shapes available to suit your preferences.
3. Button-down Dresses
Denim wares were splayed across the 12-part cover of March Vogue, and the button-down silhouettes below are just the way to get the look. Or, if you prefer a leather-y feel, Bottega's polyurethane model aligns with the trend that was quick to become a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner clan this season.
4. Sporty Sandals
The dainty sandals of seasons past are being traded out by fashion girls everywhere, in pursuit of a sportier look. Platform and heeled sandal silhouettes, specifically chunkier ones, are everywhere right now, and fan favorites include Givenchy, Stella McCartney and, of course, Balenciaga.
5. Bra Tops
When it comes to the bra top, it's best to go straight to the source — and who better than Khaite to architect the nano-style of the season? After Katie Holmes wore (and set fire to) their cashmere bandeau last fall, the silhouette surely stuck for the brand — and their latest versions are as spring-ready as you'd expect.
6. Graphic Tees
The oversaturated graphic tee that first made its rounds in the '80s is also having a moment — and just about every designer is trying their hand at the look. For a dainty iteration, try Burberry's baby-pink Bambi shirt — or, for a psychedelic twist, there's Heron Preston and Paco Rabanne versions, too.
7. Hair Barrettes
No matter the season, hair barrettes deserve a fixed spot in your accessories repertoire. There's truly one for every occasion: a crystal-embellished piece is the perfect edition to any date night outfit, whereas a graphic-splayed hair clip is the finishing touch to any street style ensemble.
8. Bucket Bags
Taking the place of the raffia bags that dominated last season, updated bucket bags are making the rounds right now — particularly, Loewe's splashy balloon bag, which was quick to become a celeb favorite.
9. Floral Mini Dress
There's something comforting about the faithful floral frock — and the styles on offer this year are offering welcomed remixes to the spring-centric look. Take, for example, Fendi's '70s-inspired belted dress from their Solar Dream collection; or, La DoubleJ's front-tying cactus print dress, which adds some bite to the traditionally dainty motif.
10. Bucket Hats
Last but not least, hats are the key accessory in any good outfit formula, and bucket hats are not going away anytime soon. Weather-resistent textures should be first priority, as they'll quickly prove to be the most versatile player in your wardrobe.