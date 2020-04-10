Of all the places to browse for warm weather wares, there's something about shopping at The Webster that just signals spring. With Loewe balloon bags, Fendi florals and Khaite bra tops in tow, the stockist has stamped their flamingo-pink seal of approval on the best pieces for this season — all of which happen to be on sale for 25% off right now. This year, the best spring fashion trends at the Webster are extra-special, as the retailer is kicking off the new decade with hundreds of new arrivals worth shouting about.

With the turn in temperature, it's just about time for everyone to grab a few new staple pieces — so we talked with The Webster about what all the fashion girls are eyeing, and what they're expecting to go quickly. Their response? A healthy mix of styles popularized through runway and street style moments alike, including full knit looks (see Hailey Baldwin's cashmere suit) and bucket hats (which dotted Jacquemus' pink runway in its SS20 show).

That said, the best is in store — so continue ahead to shop a trend-by-trend breakdown of their spring arrivals, each including scores of brands and style options to meet your tastes.