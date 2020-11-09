If you've been following Bella Hadid's street style lately (or any time, really), you may have picked up on her keen ability to teeter the line between "feminine" and "masculine" fashion. In recent months, she's sported — from her vast collection of notable pieces — everything from a mesh bodysuit and a pinstripe corset top on one end of the spectrum to varsity jackets paired with baggy bottoms. The model is well acquainted with making the latest fashion trends uniquely her own, or even sometimes subverting them completely. In this instance of her style portfolio, Bella Hadid's vest top introduces a new proposition for the 2020 trend: How about we try them in leather instead?

On November 8, the 24-year-old was seen in Studio City wearing what can presumably be described as her idea of a casual Sunday look, which even that remains pretty elevated and in a relaxed fashion. The leather vest in question is complete with a vintage appearance, and was paired atop a white, oversized button down with a ribbed top underneath. Hadid often appears partial to semi-fitted bootcut jeans, but this time opted for a loose, boyfriend fit. And while versatility and the element of surprise may be the only constant in the supermodel's wardrobe, she's staying true to her shoe of the moment, spotted yet again in a chunky pair of Prada oxfords.

It's possible that fashion's collective brewing love affair with menswear-adjacent pieces was heightened by the nearly nationwide lockdown, as trend-conscious consumers sought out a happy medium between the comfortability of loungewear and the togetherness of actually getting dressed. This may, in part, explain the success of the sweater vest trend, though it has been on the radars of fashion editors and influencers alike since brands such as Prada and Gucci debuted the style during their Fall/Winter 2020 runway shows. The trend has since hit Instagram in a huge wave, and like many trends demonstrated IRL, takes on a multitude of personalities from ultra-feminine, to crisp and minimal, to the ultimate Dad-prep chic. That said, Hadid's leather vest marries a hint of western inspiration with the already vintage aesthetic, and if nothing else, its open front rather than pullover construction surely offers up a new level of versatility for the style.

The bottom line is, if the 2020 vest trend didn't pique your interest at "sweater," perhaps it will at "leather." While we know just where you'll find Hadid's right-hand oxfords, it's unclear whether her vest is an actual vintage piece, or one still on the market. But the internet is not without alternatives to aide in nailing the model's off duty look (even if it means dipping into the men's department). Keep scrolling to see how you can recreate the ensemble for yourself.

