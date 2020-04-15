The Zoe Report
COURTESY OF JEMMA WYNNE

These 14 Personalized Mother's Day Gifts Are Reason Enough To Shop Ahead This Year

By Danielle Naer
Last-minute shoppers: This one's for you. For those who, like many of us, have a habit of scrambling days before every holiday for a great gift, there's still time to change that this year. With Mother's Day just shy of a month out, now's the time to begin the search for something special — and with this extra lead time, you have the unique opportunity to grab something one-of-a-kind. As far as personalized Mother's Day gift ideas go, the pickings this year are lush — with pearl initial necklaces, engravable bar bracelets, and bespoke birthstone pieces, you'll be sure to find a talisman that's as heartfelt as it is on-trend.

With the resurgence of the monogram comes a tidal wave of initial-bearing forever pieces, with both minimalist and maximalist styles in tow. From the brand that's become a favorite to Mila Kunis and Meghan Markle alike, there's tons of custom pieces from Maya Brenner. The brand's threaded gold earrings reconcile the beloved drop silhouette with any letter (or letters) of you choosing. Or, try Jemma Wynne's dainty nameplate necklace, which trades out more traditional typeface (as seen in past nameplate fonts like Ms. Carrie Bradshaw's) with a more whimsical script style.

There are tons more ahead — and while you do still have time, the clock is ticking. So, be sure to purloin the best custom pieces from this season while you can.

1. Maya Brenner — 14K Gold Letter Threader Earring

14K Gold Letter Threader Earring
$118
MAYA BRENNER

A style set favorite, there's tons of initial-rearing pieces on Maya Brenner's site — but this surprising, elegant silhouette is nowhere else right now.

2. Bondeye Jewelry — Lyra Bracelet

LYRA BRACELET
$385
BONDEYE JEWELRY

This starry motif is having a moment in the jewelry space, and Bondeye's model allows you to punctuate it with one dainty letter.

3. Jemma Wynne — Personalized Birthstone Heart Disc Necklace

Personalized Birthstone Heart Disc Necklace
JEMMA WYNNE

Dropping a heart pendant from a delicate birthstone of your choosing, this Jemma Wynne piece will be quick to become a wear-everywhere piece in your mothers' jewelry box. Inquire within for price.

4. Tai Jewelry — 14K Gold Initial Pendant With Diamonds

TAI FINE 14K GOLD INITIAL PENDANT WITH DIAMONDS
$215
TAI Jewelry

This necklace invites all the dangling whimsy of the charm bracelet, but streamlines it to meet the minimalistic jewelry trend of the past few years. Low-profile yet personal, this one's a great pick for moms everywhere.

5. Bagatiba – Letter Block Charm Necklace

Letter Block Charm Necklace
$80
Bagatiba

For something with a bit more substance, Bagatiba's letter block charm necklaces allow you to build your look from scratch — all for a price worth getting behind.

6. Jemma Wynne — Personalized Diamond Letter Necklace

Personalized Diamond Letter Necklace
JEMMA WYNNE

As mentioned, this playful typeface is the 2020 version of the nameplate necklace — with diamond lettering adding a gorgeous sparkle. Inquire within for price

7. Elise Paige — Initial Cuff

INITIAL CUFF
$175
Elise Paige

For those who appreciate a bold bracelet stack, this open band is sure to become the focal point of the look.

8. Nicole Rose — Diamond Name Necklace

DIAMOND NAME NECKLACE
$600
Nicole Rose

Nicole Rose's white gold necklace is the perfect mid-range investment piece that's sure to withstand years of wear, so you can rest assured that its quality will persist over time.

9. KATKIM — Mommy+Me Diamond Necklace

Mommy+Me Diamond Necklace
$1,500
KATKIM

This elegant piece features two diamonds — a small and a large — to symbolize the bond between a mother and a child.

10. KINN — Dear Kaia Initial Necklace

Dear Kaia Initial Necklace
$300
KINN

This chain-bound letter necklace has exploded over the past year, with Meghan Markle wearing her very own as well. You can customize with letters of your mother's name, or stick with the maternal motif.

11. Mejuri — Engraveable Bar Bracelet

Engraveable Bar Bracelet
$190
Mejuri

Mejuri's simple bar bracelet has the option to add an inscription, which can be a brief phrase or a name. As the brand is famous for, they tap the minimalist jewelry trend seamlessy through this budget-friendly piece.

12. Jemma Wynne — Prive Pearl Letter Necklace

Prive Pearl Letter Necklace
$1,890
Jemma Wynne

Pearls have been boldly sweeping fashion and beauty looks for the past year, and this initial pendant by Jemma Wynne is no exception.

13. Tiary — Open Love Letters Ring

OPEN LOVE LETTERS RING
$181
TIARY

Back with another take on whimsical script, Tiarys open ring comes in three metals — all at different price points.

14. Adina's Jewels — Double Chain Name Bracelet

Double Chain Name Bracelet
$250
Adina's Jewels

This bracelet integrates seamlessly with any cuff stack, and comes in a rose gold shade as well.