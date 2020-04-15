These 14 Personalized Mother's Day Gifts Are Reason Enough To Shop Ahead This Year
Last-minute shoppers: This one's for you. For those who, like many of us, have a habit of scrambling days before every holiday for a great gift, there's still time to change that this year. With Mother's Day just shy of a month out, now's the time to begin the search for something special — and with this extra lead time, you have the unique opportunity to grab something one-of-a-kind. As far as personalized Mother's Day gift ideas go, the pickings this year are lush — with pearl initial necklaces, engravable bar bracelets, and bespoke birthstone pieces, you'll be sure to find a talisman that's as heartfelt as it is on-trend.
With the resurgence of the monogram comes a tidal wave of initial-bearing forever pieces, with both minimalist and maximalist styles in tow. From the brand that's become a favorite to Mila Kunis and Meghan Markle alike, there's tons of custom pieces from Maya Brenner. The brand's threaded gold earrings reconcile the beloved drop silhouette with any letter (or letters) of you choosing. Or, try Jemma Wynne's dainty nameplate necklace, which trades out more traditional typeface (as seen in past nameplate fonts like Ms. Carrie Bradshaw's) with a more whimsical script style.
There are tons more ahead — and while you do still have time, the clock is ticking. So, be sure to purloin the best custom pieces from this season while you can.