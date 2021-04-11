(Skin)
This Spa-Level Face Mask Is Such A Good Mother’s Day Gift
Give the gift of relaxation.
There might be some bias speaking here, but Mother’s Day is just one of the best days, period. The weather is better, the flowers are out, and all across the world, moms are opening up gifts that their loved ones handpicked for them. Really, it doesn’t get much better than that — especially if you’re shopping for Mother's Day beauty products. Perfume, skin care, makeup, nail polish, and body care all make for the perfect gifts, and thanks to the beauty industry boom, there are more options than ever to make sure your giftee is properly surprised when she peels back the wrapping paper.
Just don’t forget: Mother’s Day 2021 falls on May 9. So mark your calendar, add a reminder on your phone, then continue reading, because it never hurts to shop ahead of the crowd. Below, 14 Mother’s Day gift ideas from some of the best beauty brands out there, including prestige, newcomers, and all the cult faves she might not know about yet.
Has mom dropped not-so-subtle hints about missing professional treatments while in quarantine? Then grab Kate Somerville's new overnight peel. Retinol, glycolic acid, and niacinamide deliver serious heavy lifting, but thanks to a genius formula you can sleep in, there's no waiting around or trying to time it perfectly.
Lathering on lotion after a shower takes more time than it should and can be difficult, regardless of age. (Has anyone figured out how to successfully, easily lotion below the ankle?) Eight Saints' spray-on lotion is — you guessed it — a formula you can spritz right on, and it's made with skin-loving coconut and jojoba oil.