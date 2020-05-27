The weather is getting lovelier, and you're itching to get out of the indoors. A perfect remedy? Revamping your outdoor space to provide you with a much-needed oasis — without having to stray from home base. And that's exactly where the newly launched West Elm x REI collab can come in handy.

Both brands are well established in their respective categories: West Elm is a beloved source for beautifully designed furniture and home decor items, and REI Co-op for its functional-yet-stylish outdoor gear. Their collaborative capsule collection is (as you might expect) the best of both of these worlds. Think tents, chairs, and blankets that are perfect for glamping — even if only in your own backyard. But if that's not your thing, there are also durable (read: outdoor-friendly) pillows, throws, and rugs to beautify your patio and sturdy melamine dishes and acrylic glassware that will make you want to have every meal al fresco.

What's more, this collab is also highly affordable, with most pieces in the collection available for under $60. So whether or not your preferred version of stay-at-home entertainment involves turning your own lawn into a chic campsite or creating a more glamorous outdoor dining experience (even if just for a party of one), there's something in the capsule that's not just perfect for you, it's also perfect for your budget. For some of ideas of what you might want to invest in, see ahead for a few highlights, then grab them while you can — this collection's bound to sell out fast.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.