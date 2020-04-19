Fans of Emma or Pride and Prejudice know the antique-y romance of the nightgown. Often adorned with delicate bows, lace trim, and layers of lightweight fabric, these sleep dresses not only make the ritual of falling asleep feel luxurious, but they also happen to translate to non-snoozing hours, as well. In fact, there's something delightfully indulgent about reimagining how to style a nightgown for the hours after the sun comes up.

"I've been doing sleep-to-day dressing by throwing a sweater on over my nightgown and pairing it with some cute socks," DÔEN Co-founder Katherine Kleveland shares with TZR. "The nightgown is so versatile, whether wearing at home playing with my kids, to the office over jeans, as a cover-up for a bathing suit — the list goes on."

And since the sweeping majority of the population is under social distancing orders, the nightgown "feels especially easy to wear during this stretch of being at home, to be comfortable yet also feel feminine and put together," she adds. Her sister and Co-founder Margaret Kleveland nods to nightgowns as an ideal maternity piece, too. "I've been living in nightgowns the past few weeks; I'm newly pregnant so I'm especially loving the room to grow," she says. "During the daytime, I'll pair my nightgown with a long sleeve shirt underneath. It makes me feel a little more polished yet also comfy while working (and teaching!) from home."

If you're working from home (or are simply quarantined in a single space), a laidback uniform that checks off the boxes of comfortable, versatile, and stylish can be achieved with a single nightgown. You can sleep soundly in the cozy piece, style it with separates like a cardigan and socks for the daytime, and even transition it to evening happy hour. "The look is suitable for the Zoom party," Sleeper Co-founder Kate Zubarieva explains to TZR. She suggests adding a belt to emphasize the waist and tying your hair with a voluminous hairband for a polished finish.

Ahead, more ideas for translating your nightgown to daytime and shopping picks to inspire your next romantic WFH look.

Nightgown Outfit: Add a Neckerchief and Socks

The beauty of a lightweight nightgown is that it's perfect for spring and summer all on its own. Layer on your favorite accessories — like a silk scarf and socks — for a personalized finish.

Nightgown Outfit: Opt For Indulgent Materials

While nightgowns are more commonly designed from cotton, look for iterations in luscious silks for a slightly dressier feel. The Sleeper gown above with off-the-shoulder details and ruched sleeves is just about as romantic as nightgowns get.

Nightgown Outfit: Just Add Jewelry

Since nightgowns often mirror the same good qualities as a dreamy day dress, all you need to transition the piece to your morning emails and coffee can be just a few pieces of jewelry. Try thick hoop earrings or a stack of rings.

Nightgown Outfit: Try Minimalist Sleek

If the idea of a long gown doesn't jive with your personal style, you can still snag a short sleep shirt for the same effect. Try it with a pair of luxe socks, like the look above, for a pairing that makes the two feel like more of an outfit.

Nightgown Outfit: Accessorize With Sandals

If you're ready to wear some shoes (don't blame you) then try slipping into some simple strappy sandals in the morning to make your nightgown feel more geared up for daytime.

Nightgown Outfit: Make It Your Maternity Uniform

As Kleveland mentioned earlier, if you're expecting, a nightgown is a perfect piece to wear all day and night for optimal comfort and style.