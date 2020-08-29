My license indicates I’m 5’2", but when asked how tall I am, I always round up to 5’3". Though I've always attempted to appear a tad taller (especially in group photos), I'm not a spindly stiletto type of girl. That said, I’m constantly striving to locate a shoe that strikes the perfect balance of added height and comfort. In comes to play the platform boot trend. Not only does the shoe give me a few extra inches without any unnecessary pain, the darling style channels my two favorite decades for fashion: The '70s and '90s.

After drooling over the platform styles shown on the Fall/Winter 2020 runways by labels like Paco Rabanne, Dries Van Noten, and Anna Sui, I have my mind set on what I'm searching for. At the top of my wishlist are Dries Van Noten's snake print platform boots (I'm predicting the same cult status as Miista's Carlota Citrine Snake Boots). Snakeskin can be easily matched with other prints or neutrals, but I plan on sticking to my personal style and pairing the boot with a funky checkerboard print top and wide-leg jeans. Or if I want the boot to stand out, I'll couple it with a cream knit midi dress.

Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

Nodaleto's take on the platform boot though albeit a bit more subdued, is another iteration that's right up my alley. With a chunky block heel, I'll be able to comfortably walk around without risking a rolled ankle (even if it's just strolling around my neighborhood). For a more retro, '70s-inspired take, Gucci's Madame Block-Heel Leather Platform Boots are ideal for pairing with colorful layers and tailored suiting, a look that the brand has mastered under Alessandro Michele.

And though fall is inevitably the season when I begin to shop for a new go-to silhouette, I tend to hold out for a style I love and continue styling it all the way into the following summer. So even if you're just testing the look out for the first time now, you'll have plenty of time to make good use of these boots. Below, see which platform boots I'm adding to my cart this season.

Kelsey Stewart

The Best Platform Boots: Classic Black

I'll admit my black boot collection is getting a little out of hand, but a platform style is a must-have addition in my book. At the moment I have my eyes on Stella McCartney's Platform Ankle Boots. But for a more affordable option, & Other Stories Leather Platform Heeled Ankle Boots do the job.

The Best Platform Boots: Animal Print

There's no denying the appeal of a sleek snakeskin boot. Add it on to any outfit and it immediately makes even simple light-wash denim a bit less relaxed. I tend to mix a snake print boot with a zebra print top and jeans, but if you're more of a minimalist, couple the shoe with a cozy knit dress and leather jacket for chilly fall days.

The Best Platform Boots: Knee-High

With my short legs I've always drifted toward ankle boots as I found I prefer how they look on me, but this season I'm eager to expand my horizons to a knee-high silhouette. I've had my heart set on Nodaleto's Bullia Knee-High Suede Platform Boots for some time now, and I might finally pull the trigger this season. Another option I'm loving is Kamica Hampton's Conquer, and I'm envisioning styling the ultra-high boot on top of a skinny jean or paired with a mini skirt and cardigan.

The Best Platform Boots: Combat

I own Dr. Martens' Jadon platform boots in black and white, and wear them both consistently year round. Not only do they lift me up, the combat boot is one of the most comfortable shoes in my closet. My go-to way to wear the platform? I'll offset the chunky silhouette with my ladylike skirts and dresses (as shown above). But if I'm seeking a getup for a casual weekend, I'll style the boot with loose mom jeans and a fun printed top.

Platform Boot: Texture

Fall is all about playing with textures. My take: Pair a suede platform boot with a leather jacket or top and a cozy knit pant. If you're looking for a water-resistant option, opt for croc embossed. Pair the trendy material with a fuzzy fleece jacket and you'll be equal parts toasty and chic.

Platform Boot: Skinny Heel

While I'm not particularly keen on a skinny heel, Bottega Veneta's BV Bold Boots (above) might have me converted. If anyone can start a trend, it's the luxury designer. And if you want to go even skinnier (I commend you), Rick Owens' Black Spike Heel Beatle Boots are calling your name. Tone the shoe down with a graphic tee and baggy jeans.