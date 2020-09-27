Setting aside enough time to do a subtle smoky eye or to blow dry your hair before heading into the office might feel like a distant memory. With most still working from home, finding the motivation or need to get dolled up is no easy feat. In turn, products that get the job done with minimal effort are what consumers are flocking to. Beauty brands are taking note, which is why you might be noticing an influx of new multi-use beauty products on the market. A product that does it all (well, almost all) is logical in these trying times.

"Multi-use products are particularly popular at the moment because I think most of us have taken a more 'no fuss' approach to our makeup," Gita Bass, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Laura Dern and Tina Fey, says. "Obviously there’s a lot going on in the world and a complicated makeup routine does not seem to fit in, especially since most interactions are virtual and our faces are often covered by masks, and in my case, face shields." That said, Bass says a pop of color is more important than ever to help lift spirits and brighten pale complexions from spending days on end indoors.

As many celebs and influencers now have no choice but to be their own glam team, Bass says opting for more simple and natural makeup has almost become a trend. "People [who are] doing their own makeup want products that are user-friendly and not complicated, and these multi-use products are perfect for that."

Fotosite/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Bass says that multi-use products can instantly add life to the face when applied with your fingers to the apple of the cheeks or blended with a sponge, as well as swiped on the lips. Additionally, the celebrity makeup artist says she uses the versatile product on the eyes as a creamy eyeshadow to create a monochromatic look. To finish off, she applies a very sheer and well blended pat on the nose for a sun-kissed flush.

And Mai Quynh, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Lili Reinhart and Lexi Underwood, says opting for multi-use products is a foolproof way to know that your colors are matching, so you don't have to fret about contrasting color families competing with one another on the face.

If you're on board with easy, do-it-all products, check out the offerings ahead. Your makeup will be done in a minute flat.

