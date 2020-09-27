Multi-Use Makeup Products Are The Genius Solution For Lazy Beauty Lovers
Setting aside enough time to do a subtle smoky eye or to blow dry your hair before heading into the office might feel like a distant memory. With most still working from home, finding the motivation or need to get dolled up is no easy feat. In turn, products that get the job done with minimal effort are what consumers are flocking to. Beauty brands are taking note, which is why you might be noticing an influx of new multi-use beauty products on the market. A product that does it all (well, almost all) is logical in these trying times.
"Multi-use products are particularly popular at the moment because I think most of us have taken a more 'no fuss' approach to our makeup," Gita Bass, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Laura Dern and Tina Fey, says. "Obviously there’s a lot going on in the world and a complicated makeup routine does not seem to fit in, especially since most interactions are virtual and our faces are often covered by masks, and in my case, face shields." That said, Bass says a pop of color is more important than ever to help lift spirits and brighten pale complexions from spending days on end indoors.
As many celebs and influencers now have no choice but to be their own glam team, Bass says opting for more simple and natural makeup has almost become a trend. "People [who are] doing their own makeup want products that are user-friendly and not complicated, and these multi-use products are perfect for that."
Bass says that multi-use products can instantly add life to the face when applied with your fingers to the apple of the cheeks or blended with a sponge, as well as swiped on the lips. Additionally, the celebrity makeup artist says she uses the versatile product on the eyes as a creamy eyeshadow to create a monochromatic look. To finish off, she applies a very sheer and well blended pat on the nose for a sun-kissed flush.
And Mai Quynh, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Lili Reinhart and Lexi Underwood, says opting for multi-use products is a foolproof way to know that your colors are matching, so you don't have to fret about contrasting color families competing with one another on the face.
If you're on board with easy, do-it-all products, check out the offerings ahead. Your makeup will be done in a minute flat.
Included in Stila's fall collection is its Trifecta Metallica Lip, Eye & Cheek Sticks. As the name implies, the shimmer stick can be applied to the lips, eyes, and cheeks. Choose its signature shade kitten if you're feeling nostalgic.
Transition your summer glow into fall with Urban Decay's Multitasking Face + Lip Tint. Or for a fall-approved look, consider going with the shades Bittersweet (berry) or 1993 (brown).
Condense your makeup bag with a shade stick from Juvia's Place. The 3-in-1 product can be used for foundation, concealer, and contouring.
Wear Wander Beauty's Double Date Lip and Cheek Tint alone or layered over products. Infused with sunflower seed oil and green tea extract, the duo features a sheer tint and clear balm.
A sun-kissed glow isn't strictly meant for summer. Apply Patrick Ta's Major Glow All-Over Glow Balm and you'll fool your coworkers that you're taking virtual calls from the beach, not your bed.
This ultra-pigmented highlighter from Range Beauty shows up on all skin tones, and can be applied to both the eyes and face. For extreme pigmentation, apply the product with a wet brush.
Use your finger or grab a brush to swipe on Morphe's Wondertint Cheek & Lip Mousse to the cheeks and lips. The mousse comes in four lovely shades: Amaze (vintage berry), Dream (soft peach), Fyp (blushing rose), and Wish (soft pink).
Everyone needs a little glitter in their life. Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix Foils adds a subtle shimmer to the lips, eyes, and cheeks. If you'll be wearing a mask, use the foils as a base under powder products to help your makeup last longer.
Axiology's Lip-to-Lid Balmie is a crayon that can be used on the eyes, lips, and cheeks. Formulated with elderberry, hemp and plum oil, the product nourishes the skin while adding a gorgeous color.
Kaja's Cutie Bento Creamy Lip & Cheek Duo is easy to blend, and offers a subtle pop of color to the lips and cheeks. If you want a bolder finish, layer the product until you get your preferred color.