Cozy sweaters are an annual given for the chillier months but this season the trend is getting specific. Knits are receiving a nostalgic makeover for 2020 with a heap of unique collars showing up at your favorite retailers. And if you needed further proof that, tops, cardigans, necklaces, and jackets are all getting the '70s treatment, Zara is filled with the oversized collar trend to help you get ahead of the masses.

If you've noticed a hefty crop of collared cardigans and sweaters on your Instagram feed and on the runway (see Ganni's Fall/Winter 2020 collection), you're not imagining things. Oversized and pronounced collars have been spotted on the most stylish of celebs lately like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid but you don't have to be a supermodel to get in on the action.

Though the trend entails polo collars a preppy ensemble isn't necessary. Because there's so many different options of collars, from bib to spread, the trend can be adjusted to fit virtually any style you're into at the moment. As proof, the spread collar on this Zippered Knit Jacket is Western 70's-inspired while this Polo Knit Sweater is both posh and minimalist. If you're already riding the collar wave, try doubling up with a collared sweater beneath a structured jacket, like the basic Soft Feel Knit Sweater, $39.90, with this ribbed High Collar Jacket, $49.90. The dual necklines are unexpected and thus declares your status as a style-pro.

Zara has a slew of brand new options that are equally unique as they are price-friendly. Shop TZR's favorites ahead.