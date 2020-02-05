The Zoe Report
The Oversized Collar Trend Is About To Go Viral In 2020 — Here Are 14 Styles From Zara To Help You Get Ahead Of The Masses

By Savannah Sitton
Cozy sweaters are an annual given for the chillier months but this season the trend is getting specific. Knits are receiving a nostalgic makeover for 2020 with a heap of unique collars showing up at your favorite retailers. And if you needed further proof that, tops, cardigans, necklaces, and jackets are all getting the '70s treatment, Zara is filled with the oversized collar trend to help you get ahead of the masses.

If you've noticed a hefty crop of collared cardigans and sweaters on your Instagram feed and on the runway (see Ganni's Fall/Winter 2020 collection), you're not imagining things. Oversized and pronounced collars have been spotted on the most stylish of celebs lately like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid but you don't have to be a supermodel to get in on the action.

Though the trend entails polo collars a preppy ensemble isn't necessary. Because there's so many different options of collars, from bib to spread, the trend can be adjusted to fit virtually any style you're into at the moment. As proof, the spread collar on this Zippered Knit Jacket is Western 70's-inspired while this Polo Knit Sweater is both posh and minimalist. If you're already riding the collar wave, try doubling up with a collared sweater beneath a structured jacket, like the basic Soft Feel Knit Sweater, $39.90, with this ribbed High Collar Jacket, $49.90. The dual necklines are unexpected and thus declares your status as a style-pro.

Zara has a slew of brand new options that are equally unique as they are price-friendly. Shop TZR's favorites ahead.

Knit Jacket With Buttons
Zara

This unique collar hits the oversized trend perfectly and works as both a jacket or a cardigan.

Zippered Knit Jacket
Zara

The fashion set has been loving retro-inspired silhouettes lately and the spread collar on this ribbed jacket is a dream. The slight cropped length is perfect for high-waisted jeans.

Polo Collared Knit Sweater
Zara

A drop-shoulder silhouette is the epitome of laid-back cool but the simple collared touch creates an extremely elevated look - it would even look posh paired with simple leggings.

Knit Jacket With Buttons
Zara

While this high-neck collar is to die for, this sweaters silhouette is perfectly loose but fitted at the ribbed cuffs for the most beautiful and versatile fit.

Sweatshirt With Bib Collar
Zara

While the style is simple, its design is anything but basic - the unique bib collar entails exposed shoulders and a dainty neck tie.

Soft Feel Knit Sweater
Zara

If you want to start small on the collar trend, this soft knit sweater is the dreamiest first step with its delicate V-neck and relaxed fit throughout.

Sweater With Metallic Thread
Zara

The metallic sheen in this body-hugging cardigan is subtle enough to wear out while still adding a high-end touch to any ensemble its paired with.

Pouch Pocket Jacket
$25.99
Zara

The elongated zipper crewneck, the oversized fit, and khaki olive green shade all contribute to this being the most perfect collared knit style.

Ribbed Contrasting Sweater
Zara

For a more feminine and unique collar, this doily-inspired neckline is romantic but not too playful that you can't wear it to work. Style yours with slacks and leather loafers for a poised ensemble.

Cropped Sweater
Zara

Made of a soft wool-blend fabric, this cropped sweater has fashion-pro written all over it from the dainty tie neckline to the puffed full sleeves.

Jewel Button Wool Blend Jacket
Zara
High Collar Jacket
Zara

This style just screams 70's cool so let it do all the work by pairing yours with a simple outfit of jeans and a tank top.

Knit Sweater
Zara

Made of a ribbed knit in green khaki, this versatile piece looks great layered on top a crisp button-down or casually with high-rise jeans as well.

Plaid Knit Overshirt
Zara

This tweed option has all the makings of an ideal over-shirt: an oversized silhouette, a cinching waist tie and a spread collar create a topper that looks great over any look.