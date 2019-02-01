Welcome to February, the month when the warmth of summer feels eons away. You've made it through the first leg of winter, but the cold weather and dark mornings have left you feeling a sense of existential dread when it comes time to peek into your closet. You've worn the same jacket for 6 days straight — it's not your fault, blame it on the winter doldrums. Here's some good news though: a little outfit inspiration is all it takes to snap out of that sweatsuit life (not that there's anything wrong with a little athleisure here and there). This February, a month's worth of stylish winter outfits will get you back in the mood to show off your best sartorial self.

Maybe you're in need of an easy way to make your day-off looks get an extra dose of polish, or you're stressing over what to wear on Valentine's Day (no matter who you plan to spend it with) — no matter what, just keep in mind that putting together an eye-catching outfit doesn't have to be complicated. Though it's often overlooked, this time of year don't underestimate the value of a great statement coat to transform an everyday ensemble. And on those days you're totally lost, just throw on a cool accessory or two and you'll be good to go. Read on for 28 stylish outfits that will have you breezing through the month ahead and straight on your way to spring.

Layer Up On Sweaters

Don't be afraid to embrace a little color and coziness to keep the seasonal gloom at bay. Try layering two sweaters together for a fun pop.

Try White Jeans Instead Of Standard Blue

Make white jeans a winter staple by pairing with cozy textures like cashmere and suede.

Cozy Up In A Teddy Bear Coat

A cozy teddy coat will keep you warm while also making a sartorial statement.

Mix & Match Outerwear

If you have a penchant for mixing colors and prints, doubling up on outerwear is an easy way to get playful with texture.

Pick A Neutral Palette

An easy way to look instantly polished is to go for an outfit that sticks to a neutral color palette.

Head-To-Toe Knitwear

For an extra cozy take on cold-weather dressing, try knitwear from head to toe. A coordinated set is an elevated alternative to standard sweats.

Try White Boots And Jeans

White boots may seem a dangerous choice when the weather is bad. But, as long as its not a particularly wet day, white boots are an easy way to freshen up a go-to ensemble.

Try Out Colorful Cords

Swap your go-to jeans out for a colorful pair of cords and try styling them with sleek ankle boots and a turtleneck.

Leggings Upgraded

Take your weekend look up a notch by wearing your favorite leggings with a cool (but cozy) statement coat.

Opt For Tall Boots

If you're considering heading out with bare legs, a tall pair of boots can help prevent you from catching cold. Layer a coat over your short skirt or dress and try to avoid time outside.

Play With Textures

Feeling like you're in a wardrobe rut? Try playing with textures, it packs the maximum punch with next to no effort.

Punch Up Your Accessories

If you usually tend towards neutrals this time of year, try contrasting a more streamlined outfit with a bag that pops.

Play With Prints

On days when the weather takes a turn for the worse, boost your mood with vibrant eye-catching prints.

Don't Forget About Jewelry

One easy way to instantly dress up a simple jeans and jacket outfit: cool jewelry.

Embrace The Turtleneck

For an unexpected take on bundling up, start with a turtleneck, then add a favorite blazer and cinch it with a thin belt.

Dress Down Formal Separates With Sneakers

If jeans and boots are your go-to combo this time of year, try mixing things up by going for sneakers with a polished pair of trousers.

Show Off Your Collar

Dreary weather ruining your mood? Try amping things up getting playful with your outfit. A funky collared shirt and a cardigan make for an impactful combo.

Break Out The Tights

A bold pair of tights instantly creates a fun contrast to a more muted look.

Add All The Quilting

Your used to puffer coats, but experiment with a skirt or dress that's quilted instead.

Try A Sweater Vest On For Size

Swap your usual full-sleeve sweater for a vested option. It's great for layering but looks cool solo too.

Break Out Your Dress

To make your usually summery dresses work for winter, layer with skinny jeans or a cool pair of trousers.

Throw On A Sweatshirt

On those days you want to be cozy, but still have to look put together, throw a structured coat on over your favorite sweatshirt.

Swap Out A Scarf

Give your scarf the day off and tie your favorite cashmere sweater around your neck instead.

Swap Your Beanie

Instead of your usual beanie, try spring's cold-weather topper of choice: A furry bucket hat.

Style Classics With Trendy Pieces

A suit feels refreshed when styled with a cool croissant bag and sporty sneakers.

Refresh Your Leather

A classic leather jacket will always be in style, but try mixing things up and opt for an unusual cut or something colorful.

Try Bold Footwear

Colorful footwear can feel intimidating at first, but it's perfect for making a go-to outfit feel fresh again.

Just Do One Piece

For those days when you need a ridiculously easy outfit, a boilersuit is the way to go.