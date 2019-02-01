The Zoe Report
@emmanuellek_

28 Stylish Winter Outfits For February, When You're Feeling Cold, Tired, And Uninspired

By Aemilia Madden
Updated:
Share

Welcome to February, the month when the warmth of summer feels eons away. You've made it through the first leg of winter, but the cold weather and dark mornings have left you feeling a sense of existential dread when it comes time to peek into your closet. You've worn the same jacket for 6 days straight — it's not your fault, blame it on the winter doldrums. Here's some good news though: a little outfit inspiration is all it takes to snap out of that sweatsuit life (not that there's anything wrong with a little athleisure here and there). This February, a month's worth of stylish winter outfits will get you back in the mood to show off your best sartorial self.

Maybe you're in need of an easy way to make your day-off looks get an extra dose of polish, or you're stressing over what to wear on Valentine's Day (no matter who you plan to spend it with) — no matter what, just keep in mind that putting together an eye-catching outfit doesn't have to be complicated. Though it's often overlooked, this time of year don't underestimate the value of a great statement coat to transform an everyday ensemble. And on those days you're totally lost, just throw on a cool accessory or two and you'll be good to go. Read on for 28 stylish outfits that will have you breezing through the month ahead and straight on your way to spring.

Layer Up On Sweaters

Don't be afraid to embrace a little color and coziness to keep the seasonal gloom at bay. Try layering two sweaters together for a fun pop.

Lucero Sweater
Tach Clothing

Try White Jeans Instead Of Standard Blue

Make white jeans a winter staple by pairing with cozy textures like cashmere and suede.

Pinch Waist Cropped High-Rise Flared Jeans
AGOLDE

Cozy Up In A Teddy Bear Coat

A cozy teddy coat will keep you warm while also making a sartorial statement.

Maria Coat
STAND STUDIO

Mix & Match Outerwear

If you have a penchant for mixing colors and prints, doubling up on outerwear is an easy way to get playful with texture.

Kirsten Puffer Jacket
$388
Isabel Marant

Pick A Neutral Palette

An easy way to look instantly polished is to go for an outfit that sticks to a neutral color palette.

Wool Blend Boat Neck Sweater
& Other Stories

Head-To-Toe Knitwear

For an extra cozy take on cold-weather dressing, try knitwear from head to toe. A coordinated set is an elevated alternative to standard sweats.

Kendra Cashmere Sweater
Nili Lotan
Luna Cropped Straight-Leg Cashmere Pants
Nili Lotan

Try White Boots And Jeans

White boots may seem a dangerous choice when the weather is bad. But, as long as its not a particularly wet day, white boots are an easy way to freshen up a go-to ensemble.

Lina Boot
Wandler

Try Out Colorful Cords

Swap your go-to jeans out for a colorful pair of cords and try styling them with sleek ankle boots and a turtleneck.

Martson Pants
$126
Apiece Apart

Leggings Upgraded

Take your weekend look up a notch by wearing your favorite leggings with a cool (but cozy) statement coat.

Seamless Leggings
Cuyana

Opt For Tall Boots

If you're considering heading out with bare legs, a tall pair of boots can help prevent you from catching cold. Layer a coat over your short skirt or dress and try to avoid time outside.

Annabelle Off White Leather
By Far

Play With Textures

Feeling like you're in a wardrobe rut? Try playing with textures, it packs the maximum punch with next to no effort.

Vegan Leather Belted Pants
Nanushka

Punch Up Your Accessories

If you usually tend towards neutrals this time of year, try contrasting a more streamlined outfit with a bag that pops.

Amal Bag
STAUD

Play With Prints

On days when the weather takes a turn for the worse, boost your mood with vibrant eye-catching prints.

Kokomo Pants Check Blue
Holiday The Label

Don't Forget About Jewelry

One easy way to instantly dress up a simple jeans and jacket outfit: cool jewelry.

Tetra Earrings
J.Hannah

Embrace The Turtleneck

For an unexpected take on bundling up, start with a turtleneck, then add a favorite blazer and cinch it with a thin belt.

Julie Turtleneck
Club Monaco

Dress Down Formal Separates With Sneakers

If jeans and boots are your go-to combo this time of year, try mixing things up by going for sneakers with a polished pair of trousers.

RS-X Reinvent
Puma

Show Off Your Collar

Dreary weather ruining your mood? Try amping things up getting playful with your outfit. A funky collared shirt and a cardigan make for an impactful combo.

Black Scalloped Bib Blouse
$94
Pixie Market

Break Out The Tights

A bold pair of tights instantly creates a fun contrast to a more muted look.

Curve Medium Polka Dot Tights
Asos

Add All The Quilting

Your used to puffer coats, but experiment with a skirt or dress that's quilted instead.

Quilted Skirt
Tory Burch

Try A Sweater Vest On For Size

Swap your usual full-sleeve sweater for a vested option. It's great for layering but looks cool solo too.

Metallic Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Top
Chloé

Break Out Your Dress

To make your usually summery dresses work for winter, layer with skinny jeans or a cool pair of trousers.

White Logo Asymmetrical Dress
Peter Do

Throw On A Sweatshirt

On those days you want to be cozy, but still have to look put together, throw a structured coat on over your favorite sweatshirt.

Watercolor Round Hem Hoodie
Collina Strada

Swap Out A Scarf

Give your scarf the day off and tie your favorite cashmere sweater around your neck instead.

Rozanna Cable-Knit Cashmere And Silk-Blend Sweater
The Row

Swap Your Beanie

Instead of your usual beanie, try spring's cold-weather topper of choice: A furry bucket hat.

Leopard Borg Roll Back Bucket Hat
$20.50
Asos

Style Classics With Trendy Pieces

A suit feels refreshed when styled with a cool croissant bag and sporty sneakers.

Small Croissant Bag
Lemaire

Refresh Your Leather

A classic leather jacket will always be in style, but try mixing things up and opt for an unusual cut or something colorful.

Just Ride Faux Leather Jacket
BB Dakota

Try Bold Footwear

Colorful footwear can feel intimidating at first, but it's perfect for making a go-to outfit feel fresh again.

Camila In Paprika
LOQ

Just Do One Piece

For those days when you need a ridiculously easy outfit, a boilersuit is the way to go.

Kendall Boiler Suit
Reformation

This article was originally published on