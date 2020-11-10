Gifting is always personal. Whatever you choose, whether it be a sweater or a pair of socks, some thought has to go into it. But when it comes to shopping for those you're closest to, you want to give them a piece that's extra meaningful. Lucky for you, the search is over: a personalized fashion gift is unique, custom, and will remind them of you every time they wear it.

"Customers really want something special right now," Jim Kuerschner, president of New York label Kule, tells TZR. "Especially in a world where consumers are less able to spend on experiences, buying something that was made just for you feels like a little luxury, a little something to make you smile." Kuerschner says customization is even more powerful on classic products, like a perfect tee or button down shirt. Look to the brand for all your monogramming needs with its selection of tops available to customize with quirky symbols and initials. "You can turn a well-loved item into something one-of-a-kind," Kuerschner says about personalizing. "In a sea of minimalist Instagram brands, isn't it nice to have something that stands out, even if only by the initials of your name?"

According to Zoë Chicco, founder of her eponymous Los Angeles-based jewelry label, personalization is the best selling category since she launched customizable options over 15 years ago. "People wear jewelry that is meaningful to them, that commemorates a special occasion, or to keep a loved one close to their heart," Chicco tells TZR, noting that single initial styles and buildable charms are both favorites.

If custom is the path you've chosen, get in the creative mindset and make sure to have some fun, too. Ahead, find 17 fashion gifts that can be personalized for your someone special.

Customized Fashion Gift: Melanie Marie's Open Ring With Initials

Shopping for a minimalist? Add a luxe piece to her jewelry collection with Melanie Marie's Open Ring with Initials. Once you add the inscription, choose between gold plated, sterling silver, or rose gold plated.

Customized Fashion Gift: Kule's Stripe Tops

Thanks to Kule, monogramming has never been more fun. "Many customers choose the classic monogram two or three initials at the chest, but we're seeing so many customers also add playful emojis, like hearts, pretzels, or french fries, which makes them less stuffy," Kuerschner tells TZR. "We've also seen a lot of customers play off our signature logo taping, monogramming alongside the hem instead of the chest. It's a more subtle way to show who's boss."

Customized Fashion Gift: Zoë Chicco's Dog Tag Necklace

Chicco says that her dog tags are rising in popularity. "It's such a classic silhouette and its larger surface area means more room to customize." You can opt for initials, full name, a word, date, or phrase. "I wear a dog tag every day that has my son's name, birthday, and the coordinates where he was born," Chicco says. "It's one of my favorite pieces."

Customized Fashion Gift: The Daily Edited Phone Case

If they don't wear a ton of jewelry, opt for a customized phone case from The Daily Edited. Add on gold initials to a sleek black case, or if they love color, go for a bright hue like yellow or orange.

Customized Fashion Gift: Dior's Small Dior Book Tote

They'll be over the moon when you gift them Dior's Small Dior Book Tote (available in blush pink, navy blue, and light gray). To get the tote personalized with their name or a favorite phrase, all they need to do is head over to a Dior boutique.

Customized Fashion Gift: Louis Vuitton's Sarah Wallet

If you're looking for something she'll use everyday, a wallet is an excellent gift. Louis Vuitton's Sarah Wallet can be customized with up to three letters in an array of colors.

Customized Fashion Gift: Roxanne Assoulin's Just Say It Custom Bracelet

For the jewelry maximalist in your life, design a playful Roxanne Assoulin bracelet just for her. Embellish it with a funny inside joke between the two of you, or have it spell out her name. You can also add symbols to the bracelet, like a heart.

Customized Fashion Gift: Cuyana's Circle Crossbody Bag

If her bag collection could use a versatile addition, give her Cuyana's Circle Crossbody Bag. Available in black and blush, the circular crossbody can be subtly monogrammed with her initials.

Customized Fashion Gift: Williams Sonoma's Gold Monogram Mug

For the coffee (or tea) lover in your life, make her morning a bit more cheerful with a fun monogram mug from William Sonoma. Pro tip: gift the mug with coffee beans inside.

Customized Fashion Gift: Anna Sheffield's Talisman Necklace

"Our Talisman necklaces are perfect jewelry pieces to customize," Anna Sheffield, founder of Anna Sheffield, tells TZR. "One can select a Talisman charm, or a set of charms, and an accompanying gemstone for something they want to honor like transformation or to conjure protection."

Customized Fashion Gift: Mansur Gavriel's Dream Ballerina Flats

"Now more than ever, our customers are seeking something that feels unique, and that truly feels like quality and craftsmanship went into it, which our hand-painted monogramming offers," Isabelle Fevrier, Mansur Gavriel's CEO, tells TZR. Make an everyday flat a bit more intriguing with the brand's monogramming. "Our most popular personalization item is definitely our Dream Ballerina Flats," Fevrier says. First, depending on their style, choose a color (options range from camel to bright lime green). Next, decide on a font and its size. Complete your design by picking the colors of the initials as well as the shadow.

Customized Fashion Gift: Gucci's Ophidia GG Supreme Maxi Tote

If they're planning on heading back to the office after the new year, help make the transition a little less stressful with a cool new personalized work bag. Gucci's Ophidia GG Supreme Maxi Tote takes customization to the next level. Go for their initial in a bold hue or an eye-catching python print. And on the back, you can add a last name initial.

Customized Fashion Gift: Stella & Haas' Old English Zodiac Necklace

For the friend who knows everything there is about astrology, consider a zodiac necklace. Customize Stella & Haas' Old English Zodiac Necklace by their sign and preferred metal.

Customized Fashion Gift: Mark & Graham's Long Sleeve PJ Set

As we are spending more time at home (and in bed), cozy, chic pajamas are more important now than ever. She'll want to stay in her PJs all day with a personalized set from Mark & Graham.

Customized Fashion Gift: Staud's Personalized Dog Bags

Is she is obsessed with her pup? Now she doesn't have to leave the house without her furry friend (sorta). Get her a portrait of her beloved dog painted on one of Staud's fashion-girl favorite handbags.

Customized Fashion Gift: Clare V. for Anthropologie Monogram Journal

Help her get organized with a cute new monogram journal. Add a matching pen to the gift and her desk will look as stylish as ever.

Customized Fashion Gift: Burberry's Classic Check Cashmere Scarf

A luxe scarf is essential during the frigid winter months. Treat her to a Burberry Classic Check Cashmere Scarf stamped with her initials, and she'll be equal parts warm and chic.