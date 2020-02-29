The Leap Year 2020 Sales That You Didn't Know You Needed (Until Now)
Shopping experts agree: one of the biggest days in online savings comes just once every four years. If you need more convincing, the Leap Year 2020 sales on offer this year are likely to be indication enough. With major promotions from retailers large (Saks Fifth Avenue) and small (Daniel Wellington), the holiday will be sure to be a mainstay on your calendar for seasons to come. We've rounded out the best sales to take advantage of this weekend, most of which are tucking the number "29" into their markdowns in celebration.
Saks Fifth Avenue's leap year sale is arguably leading the charge, with 10% off their entire site throughout the day on Feb. 29. From California, ban.do and Le Point are both celebrating the occasion with exciting savings as well — ban.do across all their full-price items, and Le Point across exciting new arrivals (Tibi and Staud in tow). Cult eyewear brand (that delightfully collabed with Chrissy Teigen), QUAY Australia, has dropped dozens of styles down in price, all starting at $29. And, if you're after some sleepwear, you're in luck — The Company Store is doing a buy-more, save-more sale through the weekend.
Continue ahead, and be sure to keep this date on your radar for years to come.
ban.do
From the Cali-based retailer with the most whimsy, Ban.do is marking down its entire site on Feb. 29 by, yes, 29% — just use the code "LEAPDAY."
Note: Only applies to full price items.
Daniel Wellington
On Saturday, shoppers can save 29% on all DW designs by using code "KLARNA29."
Good American
Though best known for their jeans, Good American is giving shoppers $29 off of any purchase of $200 or more by using code "KLARNA29."
Saks Fifth Avenue
Through Mar. 2, Saks is offering 10% off their entire site, from apparel to beauty products. Apply the discount code "SAKSLEAP" at checkout to access the promotion.
Quay Australia
This viral eyewear brand has marked select styles down to $29. No code needed, shoppable right on their site in the "Sale" section.
Hale Bob
From the brand whose flowery frocks have been seen on Priyanka Chopra, Hale Bob is saving customers 50% on all sale items. Just use the code "BRNGSPR" at checkout.
Le Point
Yes, Le Point is having a Leap Year Day Sale, and it's as chic as you'd expect. New arrivals from Susan Alexandra, Sandy Liang, MM6, Staud, Veda, and Tibi are all 29% off through midnight PST on Feb. 29.
The Company Store
From Feb. 28 through Mar. 1, shoppers will receive 15% off $100, 20% off $200, 25% off $300 using code "C20LEAP" at The Company Store.
Box of Style
Only on Feb. 29, Box of Style is offering $29 off its Spring 2020 Beauty & Style Box. By using the coupon code 'LEAP29' you'll get a major discount on both quarterly, $99, and annual, $349, subscriptions — giving you access to a range of curated must-haves, selected by Rachel Zoe.