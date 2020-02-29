The Leap Year 2020 Sales That You Didn't Know You Needed (Until Now)

Shopping experts agree: one of the biggest days in online savings comes just once every four years. If you need more convincing, the Leap Year 2020 sales on offer this year are likely to be indication enough. With major promotions from retailers large (Saks Fifth Avenue) and small (Daniel Wellington), the holiday will be sure to be a mainstay on your calendar for seasons to come. We've rounded out the best sales to take advantage of this weekend, most of which are tucking the number "29" into their markdowns in celebration.

Saks Fifth Avenue's leap year sale is arguably leading the charge, with 10% off their entire site throughout the day on Feb. 29. From California, ban.do and Le Point are both celebrating the occasion with exciting savings as well — ban.do across all their full-price items, and Le Point across exciting new arrivals (Tibi and Staud in tow). Cult eyewear brand (that delightfully collabed with Chrissy Teigen), QUAY Australia, has dropped dozens of styles down in price, all starting at $29. And, if you're after some sleepwear, you're in luck — The Company Store is doing a buy-more, save-more sale through the weekend.

Continue ahead, and be sure to keep this date on your radar for years to come.