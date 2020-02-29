The Zoe Report
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Leap Year 2020 Sales That You Didn't Know You Needed (Until Now)

By Danielle Naer
Share

Shopping experts agree: one of the biggest days in online savings comes just once every four years. If you need more convincing, the Leap Year 2020 sales on offer this year are likely to be indication enough. With major promotions from retailers large (Saks Fifth Avenue) and small (Daniel Wellington), the holiday will be sure to be a mainstay on your calendar for seasons to come. We've rounded out the best sales to take advantage of this weekend, most of which are tucking the number "29" into their markdowns in celebration.

Saks Fifth Avenue's leap year sale is arguably leading the charge, with 10% off their entire site throughout the day on Feb. 29. From California, ban.do and Le Point are both celebrating the occasion with exciting savings as well — ban.do across all their full-price items, and Le Point across exciting new arrivals (Tibi and Staud in tow). Cult eyewear brand (that delightfully collabed with Chrissy Teigen), QUAY Australia, has dropped dozens of styles down in price, all starting at $29. And, if you're after some sleepwear, you're in luck — The Company Store is doing a buy-more, save-more sale through the weekend.

Continue ahead, and be sure to keep this date on your radar for years to come.

ban.do

From the Cali-based retailer with the most whimsy, Ban.do is marking down its entire site on Feb. 29 by, yes, 29% — just use the code "LEAPDAY."

Note: Only applies to full price items.

Dream Of Me Maxi Dress
$119$84.49
Sister Jane
RAINBOW BANANA SHORTS
$100$71
Farm Rio
SHORT SLEEVE LEISURE SHIRT - EMERALD SUPER BLOOM
$48$34.08
ban.do

Daniel Wellington

On Saturday, shoppers can save 29% on all DW designs by using code "KLARNA29."

PETITE MELROSE 28MM
$169
Daniel Wellington
CLASSIC GLASGOW 36MM
$179
Daniel Wellington
Petite Sheffield
$159
Daniel Wellington

Good American

Though best known for their jeans, Good American is giving shoppers $29 off of any purchase of $200 or more by using code "KLARNA29."

Good Boy
$395.96
Good American
Medium Impact Crossover Bra
$86.27
Good American
The Ombre Legging
$241.12
Good American

Saks Fifth Avenue

Through Mar. 2, Saks is offering 10% off their entire site, from apparel to beauty products. Apply the discount code "SAKSLEAP" at checkout to access the promotion.

Small Cassette Padded Leather Crossbody Bag
$2,800$2,520
Bottega Veneta
Dionysus Leather Super Mini Bag
$830
GUCCI
Small FF 1974 Embossed Terry Pouch
$630$567
Fendi

Quay Australia

This viral eyewear brand has marked select styles down to $29. No code needed, shoppable right on their site in the "Sale" section.

OTL II
$29
QUAY Australia
WALK ON
$29
QUAY Australia
Gold Dust
$29
QUAY Australia

Hale Bob

From the brand whose flowery frocks have been seen on Priyanka Chopra, Hale Bob is saving customers 50% on all sale items. Just use the code "BRNGSPR" at checkout.

ONDINE SILK VELVET BURNOUT DRESS *BEADED*
$482$241
Hale Bob
WALLIS EMBROIDERED POINT D'ESPRIT MESH MIDI
$386$193
Hale Bob
XANADU JERSEY DRESS
$274
Hale Bob

Le Point

Yes, Le Point is having a Leap Year Day Sale, and it's as chic as you'd expect. New arrivals from Susan Alexandra, Sandy Liang, MM6, Staud, Veda, and Tibi are all 29% off through midnight PST on Feb. 29.

ELECTRIC ZEBRA MAUDE SKIRT
$292$207.32
NIKKI CHASIN
TIBI DIMITRI BABY CALF PLATFORM - CARAMEL
$495$351.45
Tibi
LIGHT BLUE ZEBRA BEADED TOMMY BAG
$250$177.50
STAUD

The Company Store

From Feb. 28 through Mar. 1, shoppers will receive 15% off $100, 20% off $200, 25% off $300 using code "C20LEAP" at The Company Store.

Organic Cotton Knit Stripe Shorts Set - Stripe
$89
The Company Store
Women’s Printed Knit Nightshirt – Hearts
$69
The Company Store
Pima Cotton Neckband Pajama Set
$129
The Company Store

Box of Style

Only on Feb. 29, Box of Style is offering $29 off its Spring 2020 Beauty & Style Box. By using the coupon code 'LEAP29' you'll get a major discount on both quarterly, $99, and annual, $349, subscriptions — giving you access to a range of curated must-haves, selected by Rachel Zoe.

Spring Beauty & Style Box
Box Of Style