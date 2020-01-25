12 Saks Fifth Avenue Sale Finds That Are Perfect For Valentine's Day (& Beyond)
Valentine's Day conveniently falls on a Friday this year, which means everyone is bound to have plans — relationship or not. And whether you're looking to impress at an upscale dinner or spend the night out with friends, you'll definitely want to plan ahead. Luckily, the current Saks Fifth Avenue sale is bringing in some major steals just in time for you to finalize your ensemble, ahead of Feb. 14.
The retailer's end-of-season sales (which span up to 70% off per item) are famous for raking in some major finds, and brands included in the mark-down this year are numerable. Between Giambattista Valli and Golden Goose, it can be dizzying to decide how to style and get the best bang for your buck all at once. But regardless of your plans for the day, Saks sale has quite a lot to offer. So even if you plan on staying in, it's worth checking out the deals, in case you need to fill any gaps in your wardrobe.
Keep it simple and browse the below TZR-certified looks, featuring all the best brands of the sale at the lowest prices. Each look packs in year-round wearability, making them all the more lovable.
This alluring sweetheart look still leaves plenty to the imagination, making it the perfect classy date night combo.
For when Mia in The Princess Diaries says, “You know, in the old movies, whenever a girl would get seriously kissed, her foot would just kind of… pop.” This is totally that shoe.
If your date has an evening of surprises planned, opt for something winter-appropriate that's still tons of fun. This vibrant, puff-sleeved dress dress delivers garden-fairy ephemerality.
These cranberry knee-high boots will be perfect for that fall moment when you realize all your boots from last season are super worn. Croc print is a more surprising reptilian choice and ensures full wearability in 2020.
For a daytime twist, pull in winter whites for a look that's bright and cheerful.
Adding mules with a small pop of color will keep this look effortless while still scoring major heart-eyes.
Midnight Metallics
Call on some shimmery textiles to get the party started for a look that's evening-ready.
Be sure to splurge on Saint Laurent's hot pink bucket bag — the self-gift will prove essential to surviving V-Day, whether single or taken.
Cinderella Moment
Because who doesn't want to feel like a princess once a year? These backless rhinestone Jimmy Choos are the shameless it-shoe you always wanted, and they're super marked down.
Pairing jeans with heels totally elevates the look while also giving you an excuse to wear your favorite upscale shoe in a more everyday setting.
Hostess With The Mostess
Alexis makes the perfect dress for every ultra-girly occasion, and throwing a Galentine's Day bash is no exception. Plus, the perfect time to wear a mini dress in the winter is when the party comes to you.