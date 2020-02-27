The Zoe Report
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Every Spring 2020 Fashion Sale That You Should Shop Before It's Too Late

By Danielle Naer
The change in seasons always comes with the excitement to score a few new pieces. Luckily, there are tons of spring 2020 fashion sales going on now (and coming right up) that you should have on your radar. Shopping markdowns can ensure that you're getting the absolute most for your dollar, and there are countless brands that are dropping prices quickly as they shift their inventory.

Take, for example, Dear Frances, the luxury Italian footwear brand that hand-makes each and every shoe with love. They'll be extending their savings on all their current sale items, as will 4th + Reckless. The plus-only outfitter, 11 Honore, will be clearing out their closets (yes, getting rid of Altuzarra's and Prabal Gurung's) for a fraction of the original cost. And, of course, Revolve's ever-abundant sale section is now including a stable of their finest swimwear, as well as beach dresses and other cover ups. With so much to take advantage of, it can be dizzying — be sure to take a read through our latest roundup of all Spring/Summer 2020's biggest ready-to-wear trends for a great place to start. From there, browse a few of the on-sale items ahead from each brand, and be sure to check their sites for the full offering.

1. Dear Frances

With this exciting event, all sale items are marked down an additional 20% off when you add-to-cart with code EXTRA20.

The Glove, Chalk
$375$265
Dear Frances
Cruise Loafer, Amber Croc
$395$235
Dear Frances
Reed Heel, Blood Orange
$345$210
DEAR FRANCES

2. NAADAM

The beauty of cashmere? It's wearable year-round, and it's everywhere right now. Shop NAADAM's sale, with select styles for 40% off, for a limited time.

Cashmere Lounge Pants Heathered Brown
$175$105
NAADAM
Summer Silk Cashmere Robe Black
$175$105
NAADAM
Ribbed Jumpsuit Dark Ginger
$175$105
NAADAM

3. 11 Honoré

COURTESY OF 11 HONORÉ

This luxury plus-sized stockist exclusively carries sizes 12-24, and is offering 40% off designer merchandise (Adam Lippes, Altuzarra, Tanya Taylor and more) from now through the end of February. Note: all sales are final.

Puff Sleeve Victorian Tea Gown
$1,250$625
Ryan Lo
Tux Jacket Dress
$2,295$1,147.50
PRABAL GURUNG
Printed Poplin Tie-Waist Wide-Leg Culotte
$890$445
ADAM LIPPES

4. Revolve

For a limited time, Revolve is putting all their favorite brands on sale for up to 65% off (and swimwear is catching our eye).

x WeWoreWhat Sorrento Top
$95$73
onia
Effie Dress
$158$73
Lovers & Friends
Frida One Piece
$158$54
Tularosa

5. 4th + Reckless

COURTESY OF 4TH + RECKLESS

This outfitter is offering 20% savings on all footwear with code "FOOTWEAR20" at checkout.

LOUISA BUCKLE FRONT MULE TAN CROCK
$40$28
4th + Reckless
MANHATTAN ELASTIC BACK STRAP COURT SHOE WHITE PUMP
$40
4th + Reckless
CHI CLEAR HEEL TOE STRAP MULE SANDALS BLACK PU
$43
4th + Reckless

6. Thakoon

COURTESY OF THAKOON

Thakoon is having a 40% off sale items sale right now, and you won't want to miss it. For a limited time only.

Cotton Blouse White
$95$57
THAKOON
High Waisted Trousers Khaki
$135$81
Thakoon
Silk Shirt Dress Navy Print
$225$135
Thakoon

7. DVF

COURTESY OF DVF

This megabrand is having an up to 60% off sale on selected spring styles through their site.

Georgia Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Shirt Dress - Falling Lips Black
$598$239.20
DVF
Valeria Stretch-Georgette Smoking Jacket
$598$239.20
DVF
Simone Metallic Silk Mini Wrap Dress
$598$239.20
DVF