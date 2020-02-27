Every Spring 2020 Fashion Sale That You Should Shop Before It's Too Late

The change in seasons always comes with the excitement to score a few new pieces. Luckily, there are tons of spring 2020 fashion sales going on now (and coming right up) that you should have on your radar. Shopping markdowns can ensure that you're getting the absolute most for your dollar, and there are countless brands that are dropping prices quickly as they shift their inventory.

Take, for example, Dear Frances, the luxury Italian footwear brand that hand-makes each and every shoe with love. They'll be extending their savings on all their current sale items, as will 4th + Reckless. The plus-only outfitter, 11 Honore, will be clearing out their closets (yes, getting rid of Altuzarra's and Prabal Gurung's) for a fraction of the original cost. And, of course, Revolve's ever-abundant sale section is now including a stable of their finest swimwear, as well as beach dresses and other cover ups. With so much to take advantage of, it can be dizzying — be sure to take a read through our latest roundup of all Spring/Summer 2020's biggest ready-to-wear trends for a great place to start. From there, browse a few of the on-sale items ahead from each brand, and be sure to check their sites for the full offering.