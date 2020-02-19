No matter what you're in the market for, you're sure to find it through ban.do's online warehouse sale, which is returning in a huge way. From Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, the playful brand will be marking down all apparel (loungewear, swimwear, activewear and beyond) through their website. Not to worry — their super-chic accessories and home goods are also being included in the sale, so you can be sure to get everything you need in one stop. They've set the bar high, with max savings at 80%, so there's tons to take advantage of through the week.

Known for their kitschy, whimsical style, ban.do has been creating and curating a wealth of goods since 2008, with the goal in mind of promoting personal wellness and advocating for mental illness. Going even further, ban.do developed Honor Roll in 2015, which is a networking community aimed at providing resources for fans of the brand. The section of their site covers near-everything, with advice coming directly from brand CCO, Jen Gotch. Net net: If you like it when your possessions inspire a sunny state of mind and promote your best self, this is the place to shop.

As far as the exact items being included in the price drop, we know that you'll find tons of drinkware, stationery, and clothing. If you're after their famous yearly planner, their large-format make (in Potpourri colorway) is on sale for half-off, complete with stickers, coloring pages, quizzes and more, serving some indulgence from your pre-teen years. The super-cheeky workout mat, which has "After This We're Getting Tacos" spelled out across its face, is going for just $9.60 — all the way from $32. For those who are beach-bound this spring, take a peek at their circular, fringe-filled Watermelon towel, which has dropped down to $27.20.

If you're in the LA area, you can actually shop the sale IRL, as they'll be setting up shop in Beverly Hills for the location. For the rest of us, be sure to jump onto their site to browse everything included in the markdown. For pieces mentioned and other TZR favorites, continue on below.