When retailers dropped their holiday collections this year, one thing was immediately clear: In 2020, there are a lot of decorations to choose from. (Target alone dropped more than 3,400 new pieces, if that's any indication of the incredible range.) Despite the massive amounts of accessories available to shop, though, a few holiday 2020 decor trends have already begun to emerge.

Naturally, many reflect what's already happening in the design world — so lucky for you, at least one of them will probably fit right into your existing decor. That includes the cottagecore trend, a look that shot up in popularity at the beginning of 2020 and, yes, has now made its way into your Christmas ornaments and garlands. You've probably also noticed that nature-inspired pieces have been a staple in this year's decor, and unsurprisingly, that theme is also making an appearance in much of this year's holiday decorations.

But with so much to choose from, you know there are plenty more trends to try out in your home, so keep scrolling — five of the most noteworthy ones are below.

Holiday 2020 Decor Trends: Black & White

If you could use some serenity in your home this year (and really, who couldn't?) you'll love this chic emerging color trend for the holidays. Skip the bright colors and opt for black and white everything — with some greenery and sparkling accents, it'll look elegant enough to leave up well after the holidays.

Holiday 2020 Decor Trends: Pom Poms

This holiday staple is back and better than ever for 2020 in the form of, well, everything. Deck your halls in pom poms via pillows, garlands, wreaths, and more — this year, the options are colorful, fun, and truly endless.

Holiday 2020 Decor Trends: Cottagecore

Cottagecore is basically the theme of 2020, so it makes perfect sense that the trend made its way into this year's holiday decor. Get cozy and pair together all the patterns and whimsical prints — this is a look that'll make you want to stay in (which is convenient, since you pretty much have to).

Holiday 2020 Decor Trends: Minimalist Christmas Trees

Like the black and white holiday decor trend, this look is perfect for those who ascribe to the mantra less is more. It's easy to recreate: Just choose softer tones and understated textures, and don't go overboard — a few select accessories is key.

Holiday 2020 Decor Trends: Back To Nature

Humans are clearly craving the peacefulness of nature in 2020, and thankfully, it emerged in the form of holiday decor this season. This trend is all about earthiness — think foraged finds, rustic woods, and nature-inspired shapes and textures. Buy it for the holidays, but don't be surprised if you decide to leave any of these pieces up through 2021.