If you needed more convincing that it's time to start thinking about your next warm-weather getaway, Gigi C Bikini's Spring 2020 collection will have your mind made up. Over the course of the month, the brand (which is founded and creatively-led by 19-year-old Gigi Caruso) will be rolling out two distinct collections. The first is their bikini line, which launches on Mar. 16 and infuses the hues of the Amalfi Coast into its shape-centric suits. Later in the month, the brand ventures into the activewear realm, releasing a sport collection on Mar. 26 that draws inspiration from '60s-centric futurism and geometric language. Both creations are undoubtedly imbued with Gigi C's signature laser-cut detailing, all while inviting a fresh take on their silhouettes.

Gigi Caruso derived inspiration for the brand from her mother (an ex-model)'s vintage swimsuits. "We loved them all so much but we wanted to create more modern styles that could be worn for more than just lounging poolside," shares Caruso. From some workshopping and cutting, the laser-cut geometric language was born, and immediately became a key brand code for Gigi C. " It makes the suits look modern and sleek, which is a perfect reference to the active lifestyle the suits were designed for."

The brand's 158,000 Instagram followers can indulge in the leisurely, yet functional styles. The one key silhouette in particular that's offering major points of interest is their scuba surf suit, which founder, Gigi Caruso tells TZR is her favorite style for spring. "I have become really obsessed with our long-sleeved surf suits", she gushes, speaking highly of the color-blocked 'Cici' style."There is something so classic and elegant about the black and white color blocking and I love being able to hop on a jet ski, unafraid of any wardrobe malfunctions".

COURTESY OF GIGI C BIKINIS COURTESY OF GIGI C BIKINIS COURTESY OF GIGI C BIKINIS

The collection has multiple iterations of the rash guard on offer. The long-sleeved "Riley" make features a center-zip fastener, affording its wearers the option to wear it fully zipped or low-cut, for a more sultry look. There are a few shamelessly deep V-neck one pieces, including the "Grace," which shares the same turquoise color-ways as the aforementioned scuba cuts, as well as the "Payton" one piece. This suit serves as a bold point of entry into the other black and white color-blocked options, which will stay chic for decades alongside crisp summer whites.

For trends to watch out for, Caruso recommends keeping an eye on seafoam greens and neons: "The brights we haven't seen for a while are coming back." Lots of which you'll find in their offering. Continue ahead to shop the styles, and keep an eye on the brand for their sport line in just a few weeks: