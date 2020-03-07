Spring is literally around the corner and I can’t believe how abruptly the change has arrived. But no matter the temps in NYC, I’m busy planning my next escape! I’m looking forward to drinking exotic cocktails on a beach in Tulum under the glistening sun. I’m talking tan lines, salty skin, and beach attire only. With the amount of swimsuits and bikinis that I currently own you would think that I vacation like this all the time. I have a thing for bikinis, and already Spring 2020's swimsuit trends are on my radar.

Sure, I told myself I would try to be more thoughtful before I stuff my swimsuit drawer full of more gear. But, there are so many new and cool styles out there right now that I just might have to practice discipline some other time. My recent favorites are designers who are embracing bold new takes on one-pieces and bikinis like Louisa Ballou, whose swimwear line includes asymmetrical cutout styles, along with mesh dresses and mini skirts to wear on top. I’m really big on versatility, so the idea of using layering pieces to transform a swimsuit worn at the beach during the day to a casual dinner look at night is okay with me. Other favorites include ready-to-wear labels like Jacquemus and Mara Hoffman who always give me the pop of color that I need when I want to stand out on the beach.

Below, find three of this spring's swimsuits trends that will have you planning a vacation around them stat.

The Spring 2020 Swimsuit Trend: Interesting Cut-Outs & Shapes

We’ve witnessed the cut-out trend take place on the runway at Off-White, Mugler, and even Brandon Maxwell. But, despite the risk of crazy tan lines, I'm ready to translate the look into my swimwear. For those who prefer a suit that's a bit more pared-back, try a monochromatic or black swimsuit. If not, I'm all for bold prints and colors.

The Spring 2020 Swimsuit Trend: Exotic Prints

Leopard, tiger, or snakeskin — no matter your animal of choice, wild prints are on trend this spring, ideal for a tropical getaway. I'm a true feline fan at heart, so I'm completely smitten over Saint Laurent’s leopard print swimsuit. For those that prefer a two-piece, I also can’t get enough of Norma Kamali’s pin-up style bikini. And to round out all of my favorite animal prints, Mara Hoffman's snakeskin bikini is also a must-see.

The Spring 2020 Swimsuit Trend: Retro Pops Of Color

While it may still be a bit gloomy outside, there's nothing like a pop of color to revitalize your style on vacation. Retro-inspired suits in bold colors such as red, orange, and green are my current favorite for lounging by the pool. This season, Fendi updated 2019's neon trend with a suit in a cute gingham print that's also reversible (genius). Also, pink has always been a favorite color of mine and I can’t wait to get into Jacquemus' pink strapped bikini — with a hat to match.