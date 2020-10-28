If you're a fan of the refined, elemental fashion trend, the names "Mejuri" and "FRAME" are likely already on your radar, if not already in your closet. Drawing inspiration from French girl style — Mejuri, with baking-inspired accoutrements; and FRAME, with '70s-centric clothing — the two create luxe, timeless pieces that style insiders have called upon for years. So, when the opportunity to "combine both Mejuri and FRAME’s expertise and passion" (in Justine Lancon, CCO of Mejuri's words) presented itself, it was impossible to forego. The two joined forces for FRAME x Mejuri: a jewelry and ready-to-wear collaboration that's perfect for wearing out or hanging at home.

Since launching on Oct. 27, fashion lovers have been carefully eyeing everything in its 15-part offering. Between four jewelry styles and 11 clothing items, there's tons to choose from — all of which point to an uncompromising sense of elevated cool. “Each piece from the collection pairs effortlessly with one another and complements the inherent style and ease of our customers," said Erik Torstensson, co-founder of FRAME in an official release. There's sumptuous knit cardigans with V-shaped necklines, which leaves ample room to display its yellow gold Le Chain Necklace. Or, style the Le Chain earrings with the brand's two-toned houndstooth blazer for a Zoom-ready look.

COURTESY OF FRAME X MEJURI COURTESY OF FRAME X MEJURI

It all started out of a mutual respect for one another's brand, which flourished into both labels helping one another to go steps further in the design process. Noura Sakkijha, CEO and co-founder Mejuri, shared: "When designing, we were always thinking of how our jewelry can enhance and compliment FRAME’s everyday essentials, whether it’s the oversized boyfriend blazer or a great pair of denim," she said in the release. Further adding that "working with Erik and Jens allowed us to push the boundaries and create the ultimate everyday wardrobe."

Net net: as Mejuri's first clothing collab, and FRAME's very first foray into jewelry, things are off to a great start. To shop key styles from the collab before they disappear (some are already showing low stock), browse below:

