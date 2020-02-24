From the brand that built the leather trench of the season, FRAME's first sample sale is here, and its savings are steeper than you'd expect. Beginning on Monday, Feb. 24, the brand is putting its markdown on their site for the first time, having previously only opened the sale to LA and New York-based shoppers. Sale items will be plucked right from Frame's SS19 collection (and go beyond), with discounts spanning up to 85% off.

With a mix of denim looks and blouses, the sale includes tons of pieces that are sure to become forever-favorites — all for steals worth taking advantage of. Take, for example, their Le Palazzo Multi Panel jean in Vineyard, whose contrasting patchwork has become a signature style for FRAME. The pant will see a price drop from $300 to just $50 — as will all the denim wares included in the sale. This includes their romper-like Pleated Coverall Short in Maxson, which also originally retailed for six-times the price. Their linen bib shirt and silk blouse will drop more modestly, but the savings is still staggering (from $275 to $75). The sale does also include some pieces from their mens offering, should a his-and-hers shopping session be in order. Their ripped-knee Jagger True Skinny jeans (in the dusty blue "Conrad" colorway) is the ultra-slim alternative to the L'Homme Skinny in El Toro — both of which will go for just $50.

Unfortunately, FRAME's viral leather looks will not be included in the markdown. So, if you're simply after the trench that hasn't left Kourtney Kardashian's person all month, you'll have to shop it at full price. If history repeats itself, however, fingers are crossed for more sample sales from the brand year-round. The best way to stay in-the know is to get on the brand's mailing list — but, for now, mark your calendar for this yearly event, as it's sure to become the one to base your seasonal wardrobe around.

The sale will remain active through March 1st, as supplies last. Shop the roundup of garments highlighted below, and be sure to head to the brand's site for more.