While many have found the current quarantine has left them with an abundance of free time to pick up a new hobby, work out more, and double down on their self-care practices, some are experiencing the opposite effect. Yes, many individuals, particularly those with children, are finding themselves busier than ever — just ask Miranda Kerr. The supermodel-turned-skincare-guru explains keeping up with her three children doesn’t leave time for much right now. That said, she still manages to sneak in a daily self-care ritual or two… and they are good.

Even scheduling an interview with the KORA Organics founder and CEO had to be planned around the nap times of Kerr's 2-year-old son, Hart, and 6-month-old, Myles (whom she shares with husband and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel). "When they're awake it's all systems go," she says. "It's tricky to navigate their time, so I'm pretty religious about their nap routine, and they both go to bed between 6:30 p.m and 7 p.m. and are up between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., or sometimes during the night."

This strategic schedule is what also shapes Kerr's personal time with her husband — and herself, both of which she takes very seriously. "My husband wakes up at 5:30 a.m. every morning, which means he wakes me up and that gives me an hour to myself before the kids get up," she explains. "Once I put the boys to bed I know I have that time to myself to eat dinner with my husband, take a bath if I want, or sometimes [my husband and I] will do yoga together." These treasured quiet hours allow Kerr to squeeze in some exercise, meditation, and, of course, her skincare routines.

Just as one would expect of the founder of a skincare company, the latter habit is one she doesn't skip, no matter how busy the day might get. Kerr explains she unwaveringly sticks to strict daytime and nighttime rituals. And in hearing the step-by-step processes for each, you'll realize that's exactly what they are.

"I keep the KORA Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask in my shower," she begins. "I use it almost every day, but I typically recommend people start with applying it every other day. You can control the exfoliation levels and go gentle. Sometimes I'll mix it with my [KORA] Foaming Cleanser, that way I'm getting the invigoration of the peppermint and the anti-inflammatory benefits of the turmeric. I'm obsessed with that." Post-shower, Kerr spritzes her skin with one of KORA's facial mists, applies the brand's Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, and finishes with a moisturizer and the Noni Glow Face Oil. "I then put my eye oil on as well!" she adds.

At night, Kerr includes a similar lineup, with the exception of a double cleanse (using KORA's Cream Cleanser followed by the aforementioned Foaming Cleanser). "I'm loving face halos," she says. "They work really well with my cleansers to remove makeup or anything on the skin." The businesswoman also throws in the Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. "And then, next to my bed, I keep my sleeping mask and lavender mist," says Kerr. "The morning and night routines are pretty much the only times I get to myself."

Fair enough, but that's not to say the mother and CEO doesn't find ways to work in some self-care while on mom duty. As an avid fan and believer of healing crystals and aromatherapy, Kerr explains she keeps these homeopathic elements at close range throughout the day. "I have rose quartz, amethyst, citrine, clear quartz," explains the former model. "I also love candles. My friend Holly Starr makes beautiful candles through her company, Matter and Home. They're natural and infused with different aromatherapy and crystals."

And, when not lighting said candles or some trusty Palo Santo, Kerr can also be found rifling through her box of essential oils and whipping up balancing blends as the moment calls for it. "I have my peppermint oils that I like to use to be more invigorated during the day, and I also have a set of oils from dōTERRA," she says. "Oh, also, I make a heart chakra therapy blend, which [includes] sandalwood and ylang-ylang."

Kerr's devotion to aromatherapy extends into even the most mundane tasks, like mopping the floor. "I get a big bucket of hot water and apply some drops of eucalyptus oil, and that's what I'll use to mop the floor," she explains. "I then put two little towels on my feet after I've mopped to dry it. That's a good exercise and you're also getting those aromatherapy benefits — and cleaning the house." Genius.

