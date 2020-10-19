Spending more time inside has likely led to some deep thoughts about your decor, and if you've been keeping your eyes on the biggest trends you've probably noticed that creating a more stress-free, sanctuary-like space and making your interior more sustainable are a few that have been gaining momentum. And if those ideas sound like the ideal way to give your home an update, there's some good news: You can achieve both with the launch of The Citizenry Turkey collection.

The Citizenry has earned a loyal following for its globally inspired home goods, including chic, handwoven storage baskets from Indonesia and Mexico and area rugs from Peru and India. And its ethically sourced offerings also extend to textiles for your bed and bathrooms, too. The latest contributions in terms of luxury bedding and bath towels come courtesy of Turkey: A collection of sheets, shams, duvet covers, and towels made of Turkish organic cotton.

There are a few benefits to this type of sustainable home decor: The materials are sourced ethically (so global artisans are ensured a living wage and good working conditions) and are more environmentally friendly (in this case GOTS-certified cotton), but they're also built to last, meaning less waste overall. Beyond that, these super-soft sheets and plush towels are as stylish as they are sumptuous, turning your home into a veritable spa.

The collection ranges in price from $30 (for a set of face towels) to $515 (for a king-sized bedding bundle), and the minimal palette consists of a few go-to neutrals (like Sand and Light Gray) plus a couple bolder — but still totally versatile — hues (like Slate Blue and Spice). Think your space is due for an overhaul that's as sustainable as it is beautiful? See ahead for a few of The Citizenry's latest offerings that could make for the most mindful yet simple home update — just in time to cozy up for fall.

