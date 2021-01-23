I knew from a very young age I was destined to work in fashion. This was apparent through the way I would dress myself. I'd throw on the wildest pieces in my closet, which oftentimes consisted of something like zebra print pants and polka dot top. According to my mom, I even changed my look multiple times throughout the day. As an adult, I still love the creativity of piecing together a quirky outfit. However, lately I'm leaning towards easy, cute attire that can be assembled in a pinch. In comes to play cardigan sets for spring. With a cardigan and tank (or bra) duo, all I need is a cool pair of pants and some colorful jewelry to complete my look — even if I'm staying put in my tiny Brooklyn apartment.

The first knit set to grab my attention was, of course, Katie Holmes' Khaite cardigan and bra street style moment back in 2019. Lately, I've been noticing contemporary brands like Alessandra Rich, Tach Clothing, and Reformation coming with their own version of matching top and shrunken sweater. Additionally, influencers are giving the set their stamp of approval and offering playful styling inspiration. For instance, New York-based creative Jenny Walton collaborated with Ply Knits to create cardigan and bra sets in baby blue, watermelon pink, as well as bright yellow. And Paris-based influencer Sabina Socol released a collection of knitwear with b.Fleurs, which includes a fun pastel purple set.

Get ready to see cardigan sets all over your Instagram feed this spring. And until then, shop 10 iterations I currently have my eye on.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cardigan Sets For Spring: All Neutral

On those days where I plan on working from my bed, a cozy full matching set is a must. And if I decide to get some fresh air, all I need to do is swap out the shorts with cool joggers. Pro tip: To get the most out of a full set, choose a neutral color that can be easily paired with other items in your closet.

Cardigan Sets For Spring: Sweater Set

OK, it's not a cardigan, however, Vatka's sweater can be wrapped around your shoulders (as shown above by Elizabeth Tamkin) or waist. I love how the stylist paired the tank with high-waist sweats and dressed up the ensemble with vivid green heels.

Cardigan Sets For Spring: Play With Materials

Transition a pair of leather trousers into spring by wearing them with a minty blue knit set, as displayed by influencer Reese Blutstein above. Or if you enjoy playing with color, couple the set with another bright hue in your bottoms, like light purple or lime green pants.

Cardigan Sets For Spring: Try A Shrug

As of late, I've been seeing lots of shrugs on my Instagram feed from cool girl brands like Simonett and The Frankie Shop. I'm eager to get on board with the look, and plan on doing so with Chelsea Mak's Élea Shrug Set in periwinkle.

Cardigan Sets For Spring: Sleek Separates

For Friday night happy hours with my friends this spring, I'm going to copy Molly Blustein's ensemble above. I adore how the influencer paired her pastel purple cardigan set with straight-leg denim and elevated the look with simple heels.

Cardigan Sets For Spring: Full Set

Why not take it step further and throw in matching pants? A full coordinated look is perfect for working from home or weekend movie nights.

Cardigan Sets For Spring: Experiment With A Tube Top

Tube tops have been (unexpectedly) coming back onto the scene. To ease into the throwback trend, try a matching cardigan and tube top set. Once you're ready to sport the itty bitty knit alone, tie the cardigan around your waist, or ditch it completely.

Cardigan Sets For Spring: Make It Stand Out

Tach's neon yellow set draws attention on its own, so like influencer Bianca Valle, I'd couple the duo with flashy gold necklaces, light wash denim, and a fun handbag in blue or pink.

Cardigan Sets For Spring: Match Your Partner

Your partner will be more than happy to match with you in one of Rocky Barnes' knit sets. There's even a beanie included, so all you need to complete the ensemble is a cozy pair of socks.