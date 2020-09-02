Anything overtly matchy-matchy is often regarded passé, but there's something about a sweet and cozy sweater set that makes the coordination more sophisticated than stuffy. And the cardigan sets for fall 2020 are an especially enticing reason to break the rules. Firstly because the classic combo is like investing in an outfit insurance policy. If you're ever stumped on what to wear, a matching set paired with a silky skirt or your favorite jeans will always work. Second, since it's a combo that can just as easily be utilized in other ways. Just because it's a set doesn't mean you can't get experimental and mix with other items in your wardrobe. Third, as you embrace a new routine as pace of life (especially if you're distancing with parents or siblings), it's nice to tap into nostalgia with a nod to the coordinated outfits you wore as a kid.

Thankfully, there's a slew of designers who included cardigan sets in their fall offerings. If you're searching for something sleek and classic, labels like Tibi, Khaite, and Frances de Lourdes have you covered with more minimalist iterations. If you're leaning toward a sweater set that's a bit bolder, reach for a pop of color from influencer favorite Tach or YanYan Knits from Hong Kong. Whichever way you spin it, adding a cardigan set to your fall rotation is, indeed, a very good idea. Ahead, outfit ideas, shopping picks, and inspiration to solidify your appreciation for this perennial favorite.

Cardigan Sets For Fall: Texture Tune-Up

Cardigan sweater sets that feature intricate detailing or a rough knit are a great way to add texture to your look. Follow the lead shown above and translate yours to fall with a faux leather skirt and structured bag.

Cardigan Sets For Fall: All Neutrals

If you're more partial to a neutral wardrobe, this layered look from Altuzarra's latest collection illustrates how to make the combination look sleek and sophisticated. Try shrugging your sweater off of your shoulders and adding a belt or cuff for a bit of balance.

Cardigan Sets For Fall: Nod To The '90s

There's something innately '90s-feeling about a cardigan set, so why not embrace the vibe? Whether it's a shrunken cardi combo or Khaite's trend bralette of a similar vein, it'll look perfect worn with mom jeans and chunky footwear.

Cardigan Sets For Fall: Autumnal Layers

As glorious as a spring sweater set may be, its fall counterpart is equally important. Slip into one featuring a versatile seasonal print, a heavy jewel tone or even a textured wool. From there you can layer on with heavy fall fabrics in a similar color family.

Cardigan Sets For Fall: Quirky & Fun

The Instagram crowd has been embracing juicy pops of color and unexpected cardigan silhouettes and so can you. Try styling bright knitwear with denim and a neutral blazer to make it better fit for fall.