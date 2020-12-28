2020's been a year like no other, and it's worth arguing that your New Year's Eve outfit should reflect that. But finding a look that's appropriate for the evening is easier said than done, especially when you're looking for something that's not just another sequined dress. Because of that, you'll have to get creative, and maybe find some unconventional inspo to guide you. Enter: Kendall Jenner's leopard pants and yellow tube top from her family's holiday celebration, an outfit that's just sparkly and weird enough to kick your 2021 off right.

Though Jenner wore this unexpected look at Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas party, don't let that deter you. It's still perfect for a NYE spent at home; in fact, it has every element needed for a stylish, festive night. The Blumarine outfit, put together by stylist Dani Michelle, featured sparkle thanks to the tube top's waterfall of rhinestones, faux fur on the matching cardigan to keep things warm, and leopard-print pants for a fun, sultry touch. Michelle completed the look with equally playful shoes, a crystal-embellished heel from Amina Muaddi.

While sadly most of Jenner's look isn't currently available, it's still easy enough to recreate, even in a pinch. First, you'll want to make sure you have a top and bottom in clashing prints; any will do, but something loud, like leopard or zebra, paired with a granny-chic style, like a yellow floral, will provide the closest effect.

Then, of course, add some sparkle — Jenner did so in the form of a top and shoes, but you could try something like a glittery headband and belt instead if you can't find (or don't have) pieces that are similar. And then, since it's January, add a warm texture (preferably something like faux fur for its extra dose of glamour).

This year was out of the ordinary, so make your NYE 'fit untraditional, too, by following Jenner's lead. A few outfit ideas to help you copy her look, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.