Most people's bedrooms could stand a little more love, especially considering the fact that this is a place in the home that's designated for relaxing and recharging — something that's crucial in stressful times. That said, your bed is decidedly the most important piece in the room, so if you've been considering ways to upgrade your sleep sanctuary, it's a good place to focus your efforts. One of the latest ways to do just that is by shopping the new Brooklinen x Anchal Project collaboration, a mindfully made, limited collection that will instantly elevate your bedroom while contributing to a worthy cause.

On Tuesday, August 12, the luxury linens company launched the two-piece mini collection, which includes a decorative pillow and a reversible throw blanket (a combo of the two is also available) all created in collaboration with the nonprofit Anchal Project. Started by sisters Colleen and Maggie Clines, both of whom shared an interest in both design and creating social impact, the organization gives an opportunity for women artisans in India to utilize their traditional craft as a means of employment.

Whereas Brooklinen is known for its minimalist products, this collection is the perfect marriage between traditional and contemporary, as the pieces were created using kantha stitching techniques but in a modern, geometric design and a rich color palette of cream, tan, and blue. The colors and pattern make the bedding perfect for a fall update, but they're also neutral enough to decorate with any time of year.

And besides the fact that the limited edition collection — which was created during lockdown in India — will upgrade the look of your bedroom, you can also feel good about the fact that you're shopping more sustainably. The bedding is crafted expertly by hand, which creates a smaller carbon footprint. But beyond that, the nonprofit helps women escape from the exploitative sex trade, so you're creating both environmental and social change when you snag these pieces. And speaking of scooping them up, you should probably grab yours now before they sell out for good.

