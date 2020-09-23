Your next source of home decor inspiration could come from anywhere: Pantone's seasonal color predictions, someone else's space, even a piece of fine art. And it's the latter of these that sparked the latest limited edition collection from an insider favorite for affordable interior design: The British Museum and H&M Home's collaboration is filled with romantic, moody, and sophisticated accents that can instantly make any room feel so much richer — even while you stick to your strict budget.

18th century artist British artist Mary Delany, who is best known for her botanical paper "mosaics," served as muse for the new collection. The throw pillows, vessels, serveware, and more feature her florals against a black backdrop. "When we started looking into the catalogue of work at The British Museum, we were immediately drawn to Mary Delany’s stunning paper mosaics," says Guillaume Vaillant, concept designer at H&M Home. "Their black background reveals the delicate intensity of the flowers and the handicraft is incredible. Poetic and mysterious, Delany’s artwork is still relevant today and with this collaboration, look beautiful in any modern home.”

Because of this aesthetic, this collaboration makes the perfect antidote if you're getting a bit bored of the minimalism trend. It's also a way to try out floral home decor that's not frilly or fussy. The historical nod gives the traditionally feminine motif a touch of gravitas, making it feel bold and elegant.

Initially a nine-piece collection (currently only four are still available), H&M's collaboration with the first national public museum in the world ranges from $14.99 for a porcelain plant pot to just $39.99 for a flower vase that's perfect for holding fall arrangements. Since the products are moving quickly, anyone who thinks this could be the perfect way to get your decor into the autumnal spirit should act quickly — before they're gone for good. Besides perusing the virtual museum offerings, this is the most genius way to bring a touch of art history to wherever you are.

