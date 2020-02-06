You gotta love the kind of stores you go into to buy one thing, but leave with a bag full of stuff you never knew you always needed (looking at you, Target). And cult favorite market Trader Joe's is definitely in that category. Between the completely legitimate beauty products to the pre-made dinners, there's so much to stock up on — even if you've got special dietary needs. Specifically, with so many seriously good Trader Joe's vegan finds, eating more plant-based is easier — and more delicious — than ever.

From the classics to the soon-to-be favorites, TJ's never disappoints when it comes to fridge and cupboard staples, and some of its meat-free/dairy-free products are so tasty, you don't even have to be vegan to form an obsession. Honestly what was life before the grocery store's Cauliflower Gnocchi existed? And if you have yet to dip your toe into the Trader Joe's vegan world, you've got a lot more than just that to look forward to.

Between the healthy snacks and the freezer section favorites, you won't feel like you're missing out on a thing with some of TJ's most beloved plant-based products. Ready to stock your home with the goods? Read ahead for 10 vegan favorites to try right now — while they're still around!

Green Jackfruit

Jackfruit makes a great meat substitute because of its texture. Pro tip: Add a little BBQ sauce and some pickles for a vegan version of a pulled pork sandwich and feel so satisfied.

Organic Acai Bowl

Everything you need for a fruit, creamy, crunchy, antioxidant-filled vegan breakfast is in this box.

Non-Dairy Oat Beverage

TJ's recently jumped on the oat milk bandwagon with two great options that you can use for cereal, coffee, smoothies, whatever.

Vegan Ranch Dip

Vegan. Ranch. Dip. What more do you need to know?

Miso Vegetables & Brown Rice Sauté Kit

One of the best things about Trader Joe's is the fact that you can actually get an entire healthy meal in a bag or box. Perfect example? This new veggie and brown rice medley.

Coconut Cream Latte

Get your coffee fix with these creamy, coconut-y cans that are perfect to take on-the-go.

Miso Ginger Broth

This broth is so tasty to sip on its own, but you can also add some tofu, mushrooms, ramen, and scallions to make it a full-on meal.

Green Goddess Salad Dressing

Most Green Goddess dressings are mayo-based, so when TJ's came out with this cult classic, it was an instant hit with vegans.

Vegan Kale Cashew Basil Pesto

Speaking of herby condiments, this cheese-free pesto is just as rich and creamy (thanks to the cashews) as the real deal and it's so versatile to use for marinades, dressings, pasta sauces, and so much more. This one is an absolute fridge staple.

Cauliflower Gnocchi

What would a list of brilliant Trader Joe's vegan products be without everyone's (including non-vegans' ) favorite? Add the aforementioned pesto for the easiest dinner ever.