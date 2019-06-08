Chances are, if you're buying a swimsuit for summer, you're getting at least one of them online. And that means you probably have no idea what it's actually going to look and feel like in real life. It's a conundrum many shoppers face when warm weather rolls around, which leaves most people relying on word of mouth to find out which brands are making pieces that are actually worth their money. Which is exactly why The Zoe Report team has pooled together their suggestions: to give you a comprehensive list to start with, complete with the reasons why our editors consider these the best swimsuit brands out there, hands down.

When it comes to swimsuit styles, our selections run the gamut. From our Senior Style Editor's go-to bikini from Araks to our deputy editor's favorite dainty one-piece, there's really something for everyone, no matter their color, cut, or style preference.

You're probably ready to start shopping — after all, the official start of summer is within reach at this point — so without further ado, keep scrolling for the swimsuit brands TZR editors love (and our favorite pieces from each).

Best Swimsuit Brands: Hunza G

"I'm obsessed with Hunza G's smocked and seersucker bathing suits. I love the that they're always free of padding but still offer a decent amount of support." — Lauren Caruso, Site Director

Best Swimsuit Brands: Matteau

"Matteau's minimalist swimwear — and especially this one-shouldered style, are ideal if you want something classic you'll hold on to for a few summers to come." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

Best Swimsuit Brands: Fella Swim

"I honestly never splurge on swimwear, but I indulged in one of Fella's suits last summer and haven't regretted it for a second. Most of its silhouettes are pretty classic, but it's the fabric and fit that really make each piece worth the price." — Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor

Best Swimsuit Brands: Triangl

"I love a one stop shop purchase and Triangl has a great selection of bikini sets. I cant get enough of their sparkly lurex bikini collection but this midnight blue set is my favorite." — Ryan Gale, Assistant Market Editor

Best Swimsuit Brands: Dos Gardenias

"I was recently introduced to Dos Gardenias and immediately fell in love with its neoprene collection. Most of my suits are retro-cut or dainty with pastel or floral prints, and these sporty pieces feel fresh and new. I'm really into the gold options — they're so Wonder Woman!" — Angela Melero, Deputy Editor

Best Swimsuit Brands: Monday Swimwear

"I can't get enough of Monday Swimwear's high-rise bottoms and classic tops. The fit is unparalleled, and I always love the myriad of color choices!" — Aidan Macaluso, Senior Social Media Editor

Best Swimsuit Brands: WeWoreWhat Swim

"Danielle Bernstein's swimwear line is consistently one of my favorites -- I love all the inventive silhouettes and the high-cuts." — Lauren Caruso, Site Director

Best Swimsuit Brands: Charlotte Knowles

"Charlotte Knowles is a favorite emerging designer of mine. I like the idea of this swimsuit which is a one-piece from the front, but open like a bikini in the back." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

Best Swimsuit Brands: Leslie Amon

"This emerging swimwear brand makes some of the chicest swimsuits I've ever seen. I love all the unique silhouettes and interesting fabrics — there's honestly not a single piece I'm not obsessed with." — Anna Buckman Shopping News Editor

Best Swimsuit Brands: Frankies Bikinis

"Everything about this suit is unique from the design of the top to the terry fabric used. I would most likely style this top with boyfriend jeans when I'm not chilling beachside." — Ryan Gale, Assistant Market Editor

Best Swimsuit Brands: Amaio

"I'm a sucker for retro bikinis and Amaio continues to create stunning, dainty styles that deliver all the Marilyn Monroe vibes. This season, I'm loving this quilted metallic ivory suit!" — Angela Melero, Deputy Editor

Best Swimsuit Brands: Mikoh

"Mikoh founders Oleema and Khelani Miller grew up surfing in Hawaii, and their carefree vibe comes through in each beautiful design. " — Lauren Caruso, Site Director

Best Swimsuit Brands: Araks

"I may not wear underwire bras, but I love the cut of Araks' underwire suit." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor