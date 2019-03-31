14 Cool New Swimwear Brands To Put On Your Radar For Summer

Spring may just now be coming into focus, but it's never too early to look ahead to summer. Few things cheer up a cold, gray morning quite like daydreaming about the summer beach getaways you have planned and shopping for new swimsuits and swimwear brands to wear on your trips. Swimwear is often the main event of vacation style, and getting a swim wardrobe in order is an annual ritual to look forward to before you head out of town. If you spend hours browsing online and scrolling through Instagram in search of cool new trends and emerging swimwear brands to feed your obsession, you're not alone.

There are always the tried-and-true labels like Solid & Striped and J.Crew that women return to summer after summer, but every year there are also a slew of indie and up-and-coming labels worth seeking out. (Besides, there's something satisfying about being the first to know about a new label.) It’s only April and the list of bikinis and one-pieces you simply cannot live without is already in the double digits.

Whether you’re a swimsuit addict, or just casually perusing the options, these 14 under-the-radar brands are worth checking out before your next escape to somewhere sunny, sandy, and warm.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

New Swimwear Brands: Evarae

This sleek, tailored swim label was founded by creative director Georgia Thompson in 2016, but is a new addition to Net-a-Porter's luxe swim lineup. Inspired by her family's yacht design business, the suits marry function and minimalist clean lines.

New Swimwear Brands: Follow Suit

Follow Suit is hand sewn in New York City, with designs that nod to the Mediterranean. The prints for each suit are watercolored by hand and transformed into fabric. If you're at home with a serious case of wanderlust, these suits may help.

New Swimwear Brands: Louisa Ballou

Louisa Ballou spent most of her childhood by the water in Charleston, South Carolina, but had no intentions of creating a swimwear label. That changed when she launched suits as part of her Central Saint Martins graduate collection. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are already championing the label.

New Swimwear Brands: Inamorata

Inspired by the Southern California beach town Encinitas, Inamorata is embodies the ease of the beachy 70’s. Designed by model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, the brand is know for its cheeky designs and cool cutouts.

New Swimwear Brands: All Things Mochi

This Dubai-based brand spotlights a different culture from around the globe with every new collection. The pieces are then handcrafted by local artisans to help support and empower the community. Mochi made its first foray into swimwear with its Resort 2019 collection, which drew inspiration from the Indian Ocean. The brand released new swim styles again with the recent collection celebraintg Filipino culture and craftways. The pieces are vibrant and fun, perfectly capturing summer’s island vibes with colorful prints and embroidery.

New Swimwear Brands: OOKIOH

This direct-to-consumer swim brand has a preppy sport aesthetic. There’s a summery nostalgia to the retro-inspired silhouettes, but the bright, clean colors and sleek lines lend a modern sensibility that feels fresh and of-the-moment.

New Swimwear Brands: Anemone

Anemone is a mix of ‘90s minimalism and a dash of subtle girlishness. The label’s founders, Lauren Arapage and Joshua Shaub looked to Kate Moss as their muse for the debut collection. Specifically, a photo of Moss circa 1995 wearing a simple pastel yellow Calvin Klein dress, which coincidentally both creators pinned to their separate mood boards during the brainstorming process. The resulting line echoes this aesthetic through minimalist mix-and-match styles, classic colorways, and delicate hand-embroidery.

New Swimwear Brands: BĀMBA

Aussie swimwear label BĀMBA (pronounced BUM-ba) is all about the ‘80s, from the thigh-baring high-cut bottoms and sexy skin-baring tops to the bold prints and bright colors. Just add a pair of mirrored shield sunglasses and prepare to sizzle all summer long.

New Swimwear Brands: SÉBASTIEN

This French brand not only epitomizes modern sophistication with its abstract color-blocking and cool hues, but it’s also eco-friendly. The bold maillots and bikinis are made from a sustainable fabric that combines lycra with Econyl — a 100% regenerated polyamide fiber from post-consumer materials.

New Swimwear Brands: Les Girls Les Boys

In 2018, Les Girls Les Boys launched a new line of swimwear for the millennial and Gen Z crowd. Imbued with a youthful attitude and irreverence, the collection approaches the idea of sensuality with a sense of subtlety and ease. The designs are unfussy and laidback, but still look great. Tracksuit-inspired drawstring one-pieces, athletic lace-up styles, and front-zip wet-look suits are reminiscent of sportswear — perfect for that beach-to-street summer life.

New Swimwear Brands: Eloquii

This company has earned a reputation for delivering the latest trends and taking care to translate them for fuller figures and extended sizes. The brand has long been a go-to shopping destination for plus-size women, but some may not be fully clued in to just how good the swimwear selection is. Launched less than two years ago, Eloquii’s swim line is succeeding where so many other plus-size brands have fallen short. The pieces are genuinely cool — by any standard — so curvy ladies no longer have to choose between a fashion-forward look and a proper fit.

New Swimwear Brands: Basic Swim

This swimwear label is exactly as its name suggests. Though there are a couple alternatives, the primary offering is the classic triangle bikini in a range of colorways. The tiny ‘kinis are perfectly simple and supremely slinky — as displayed by the brand’s numerous famous fans, including Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kaia Gerber. If you’re looking to mix things up though, the brand suggests grabbing a fabric marker and doodling your own one-of-a-kind DIY masterpiece.

New Swimwear Brands: LoveShackFancy

Every boho babe’s favorite gypset fashion brand has finally taken the dive into swimwear. Newly introduced for the Resort 2019 season, LoveShackFancy’s swim line embodies the same romantic femininity and bohemian aesthetic that define its ready-to-wear. That means lots of delicate florals, soft pastels, and gauzy eyelet, plus plenty of frills, ruffles, and ribbon bows to bring out your inner girly-girl.

New Swimwear Brands: Danielle Guizio

Before selling them to the public, designer Danielle Guizio was doing custom pieces for the uber-famous (Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kim and Kanye, Kendall and Kylie, Drake) — including many a covetable bikini. It wasn’t long before the masses came clamoring for the looks they’d seen on their favorite celebs. Fortunately, several super-cool swim styles can now be purchased on Guizio’s online store. The latest drop of sparkly bikinis will make you drool they’re so good.