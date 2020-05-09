When it comes to warm-weather staples, few do it better than Reformation. The cult-brand is known for being the first thing fashion girls reach for when readying their summer wardrobes, with an endless rotation of sunshine-soaked frocks and accessories on its site. As locales near and far begin easing their stay-home orders, it could be time to start thinking about the pieces you'll want to step out in, first — and the best summer sandals at Reformation are as good a place as any, to start.

After launching just last year, well-heeled editors quickly took to Ref's shoes due to their impressive comfort (and, of course, unfailing chicness), so you can try the styles rest assured that they'll get tons of use. This year, what you'll notice when you land on Ref's footwear page is a declaration: "More revealing shoes are in," followed by a succinct row of sleek, low-profile heels. They're not wrong, of course — truncated heels and minimalist straps are making the rounds in a big way this season, which seems perfectly timed for our current reality. An occasion isn't needed to kick around in any of these — their easy, unfussy silhouettes are great for at-home wear or heading out.

That said, scroll below for the best of the season:

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: Ella Sandal

They say good things come in threes, and it's proven by Ref's Ella Sandal, which features two triple-strapped sections and a block heel.

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: Ivy Heel

Made for the slightly more ambitious wearer (and the more elevated occasion), the nude Ivy Heel's winding strap perfectly taps the naked footwear trend.

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: Marion Sandal

For beach days, this flat sandal boasts a wooden sole and white straps, while also coming in a forest green color-way.

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: Margaret Sandal

For neutral-lover who's the ambivalent to try colors, opt for Ref's Margaret Sandal for an easy, mellow lime hue.

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: Menage Sandal

Croc-effect textures are a great alternative to smooth leathers. This sandal's chocolate hue can be worn through warmer fall days, too.

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: Porto Sandal

This laidback sandal features a kitten heel and an ankle-tying rope, making it the perfect piece to pair with a leisurely sundress.

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: Elyse Sandal

For a more worthy occasion, this satin-effect sandal in mustard is made to be mixed with other bold hues.

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: Mila Sandal

This flat slip-on features two straps in different thicknesses for a dynamic look, with a single toe loop for a punch of '70s nostalgia.

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: June Wedge Sandal

Replacing cork wedges of seasons past, this tan, croc-drenched version is continuous and endlessly sleek.

Best Summer Sandals At Reformation: Mina Sandal

The crisscross silhouette dates back some 80 years in time, and, with the help of a low heel like the Mina Sandal's, is just as chic today.