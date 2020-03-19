I've been a freelance fashion writer for a couple of years now and a valuable productivity hack I've learned working from home is the power in getting dressed up for yourself. Showering, doing your hair and makeup routine (if you have one), and putting on clothes that make you feel polished and professional truly works wonders. It's a fact: You won't be walking around a whole lot for the time being, but shopping for and investing in trendy new pieces, like spring 2020's sandals trends can help motivate you. I encourage putting together an outfit each and every day — it helps, I swear.

A stylish pair of sandals — on trend but not overly trendy — are an investment that you can pick out now, but can hold onto for the future seasons to come too (sustainability, folks!). The six sandals trends ahead are both versatile and fun, easy to image styling with a floaty dress for a barbeque or with jeans and a blazer for work. Early aughts-inspired platforms will be a popular style to consider, as will be strappy iterations that will look so chic when worn with a slim cardigan and wide-leg slacks à la Ashley Olsen. Find more inspiration for dressing for yourself below!

Spring 2020 Sandals Trends: Sleek & Strappy

The minimalist sandals trend has been a favorite for a few seasons now thanks to the shoes' versatility and oh-so-sleek silhouette. Whether it's a flat iteration or a pair with practical low heels, the look can work with cool separates like a solid t-shirt and classic denim or with a midi printed dress for a bit more fun.

Spring 2020 Sandals Trends: Platforms

If heels aren't your jam, but you want something that still offers some lift, platforms are the spring sandals for you. They playful well with other trends from the '90s and early aughts — say a mini dress or a pair of baggy jeans. Nostalgic style at its finest.

Spring 2020 Sandals Trends: Woven

When envisioning a beach vacation wardrobe, woven textures are the ideal pick. Whether it's a straw slide sandal or a pair of netted mules in a sandy hue, your wardrobe will be better off when stocked with the woven trend this season.

Spring 2020 Sandals Trends: Fancy Flip Flops

Love 'em or hate 'em — fancy flip flops are back on trend this season. Many designers are offering up heeled versions, but if that feels like too much too soon for you, consider a flat pair with an elevated design detail, like leather straps or a square toe.

Spring 2020 Sandals Trends: Croc-Effect

Croc-effect was a must-try for boots and bags over the past season, and now and they've seamlessly transitioned from winter staples to spring sandals. Style yours with all neutrals for a pop of texture or mix and match with prints for a layered look.

Spring 2020 Sandals Trends: Low-Heel Mules

Simple mules remain on trend for a good reason. These easy-to-wear heels reign supreme in comfort and versatility. And, thanks to their popularity, designers are creating them in a myriad of different colors and patterns. More mules, more outfits.