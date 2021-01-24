In fashion, the spring and summer seasons signal the shedding of heavy winter layers for lighter, trendier warm-weather pieces. It's always refreshing to swap out your rigid jeans (though, this year, it was more like sweats) and chunky knit sweaters for balloon-shoulder maxi dresses and a pair of barely-there strappy sandals. Leading the way into these sunny-day vibes are the Spring/Summer 2021 campaigns from major fashion houses.

Brands such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Versace, and more have released their latest campaigns and newest products ahead of spring. For those counting down the days, the change from wearing your UGG boots and cashmere gloves to the aforementioned vernal pieces will be on March 20, the first official day of spring. Key trend-setting styles for the season will be funky floral separates, neutral tones across all ready-to-wear categories, and classic polka dots.

Just in case you missed any of the campaign launches, ahead is a roundup of the best ones. Be prepared to not only draw outfit inspiration from the imagery, but also keep tabs on the must-buy spring and summer pieces. Lastly, bookmark this story for reference as more campaigns will be added from now through March.

Versace Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign

Courtesy of Versace/Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Donatella Versace introduces you to the "mythical world of Versacepolis" for Spring/Summer 2021. The underwater fantasy-inspired campaign features familiar model faces such as Kendall Jenner and Precious Lee, who debuted the label's new La Medusa handbag. "With these images I wanted to portray the modern Medusa. Or better, to highlight how her many faces can be drastically different from one another and every woman can actually be Medusa," said the Italian fashion designer in a statement. Take notice of the Medusa head on the bags as this design is the same one that's on the doors of Via Gesù, 12 — the brand’s first headquarters in Milan.

Coach Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign

Courtesy of Coach/Renell Medrano

Coach's "Coach It Forward," campaign centers on the message of expressing gratitude and love for the important people in your life. To spearhead this message, the campaign features familiar faces to the brand such as Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, and Yang Zi. The celebs were invited to "pay it forward" by selecting their friends and family to be part of the campaign through a series of stills and short films, which will appear on the brand's social channels. "At the start of a new year and new chapter for so many, it's important to put ourselves out there and support and recognize one another," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in a statement.

Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign

Courtesy of Fendi/Nick Knight

Fendi's Spring/Summer 2021 campaign was shot by photographer Nick Knight in his London studio. The soft colors in the images reflect the palette in the collection, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, which features, according to a press release, "natural shades like wheat and milk" that are then broken up by brighter hues such as "cardinal red and sky blue." The accessories showcased in the campaign include Fendi's iconic PeekaboolSeeU bags and invite fans to invest in a Fendi piece of their own.

adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign

Courtesy of adidas by Stella McCartney

For adidas by Stella McCartney's FUTUREPLAYGROUND campaign, the label handed over the creative reins to female directors and activists. Director Anna Pollock, photographer Monika Mogi, and filmmaker Netti Hurley casted a diverse group of people — such as Olympic archer Ren Hayakawa and mental health/BIPOC advocate Georgia Moot — as models for the ads. As McCartney is a fierce advocate for the environment, the performance collection features pieces such as a parka and pair of sandals made from recycled materials that were gathered from coastal communities.

Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign

Courtesy of Tim Elkaim/Jimmy Choo

Creative Director Sandra Choi used the energy of springtime in Paris as her inspiration for Jimmy Choo's Spring/Summer 2021 campaign. French model and artist Sharon Alexie was tapped to debut the latest accessories from the label, ranging from a striped leather knee-high boots to a black bucket bag. The images were shot on location in Paris by photographer Tim Elkaim.

Moncler Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign

Courtesy of Moncler

For Spring/Summer 2021, designer Veronica Leoni focused on creating a tonal palette, as evidenced by the warm beiges and cool creams, for the 2 Moncler 1952 women's collection. The performance clothes are utilitarian enough for everyday wear yet still statement worthy thanks to the details such as dropped shoulders, curved drawstring hemlines, and voluminous sleeves. In the spirit of striving for a more sustainable future, the brand incorporated recycled Japanese ripstop nylon into its collection.

Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign

Courtesy of Jil Sander/Bibi Borthwick, Drew Jarrett, Shaniqwa Jarvis, Nigel Shafran

Last fall, the label designed an ongoing seasonal campaign centered around themes of intimacy, friendship, and touch. For the second installment in this project, the latter — touch — is showcased in the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 campaign. Husband-and-wife duo behind Jil Sander, Lucie and Luke Meier, tapped photographers to interpret the word into their images. This project for the brand will ultimately cumulate into your next must-have coffee table book (a release date for this has yet to be announced).

Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign

Courtesy of Miu Miu/Steven Meisel

For Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2021 campaign titled Mind Mapping, the images feature "nonconformist and idiosyncratically individuals" shot by photographer Steven Meisel. You might recognize some of the featured women like British actor Emma Corrin or singer and classical multi-instrumentalist Kelsey Lu. Everyone featured has a distinct point of view when it comes to style, which contributes to the label's current focus on highlighting multi-talented faces.

Tanya Taylor Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign

Courtesy of Tanya Taylor

Tanya Taylor is known for her original hand-drawn prints that are featured in her namesake label, often coming in bold color palettes. For the Spring/Summer 2021 collection, the label's focus was on channeling a feeling of hope and optimism. This was achieved through the collection's vibrantly fun pieces like a tangerine orange floral skirt and a dress featuring strategically placed neon yellow and purple yacht motifs. After all, a boating excursion, when possible, is peak summer vibes.