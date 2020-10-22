Fashion Month officially wrapped in early October, marking what may have been the most unique schedule the industry has seen in a while (a mash-up of live-streams, look books, and in-person events). But, amidst the shift, the end result was mostly the same — a multitude of Spring 2021 trends to look forward to.

Consumers looked to designers to present collections representative of the times, and some delivered. At Christian Siriano, every model wore a mask to match their outfit. A political statement came mid-show, when a model appeared wearing a floor-length gown with the phrase “VOTE” printed all over. Rick Owens’ incorporation of face masks was more abstract — models wore dramatic, flowy masks coupled with futuristic sunglasses and platform boots. Still, other playful trends provided a sense of normalcy — maybe even an optimistic look at fashion post-pandemic — and many of the trends, you can start wearing right now.

Designers’ infatuation with the ‘70s continued this season with an influx of psychedelic prints and flared pants from brands such as Victoria Beckham, Ottolinger, and Charlotte Knowles. There was also a heavy dash of poppy polka dots and, of course, WFH loungewear from brands ranging from Kwaidan Editions to Ports 1961. And while the exact styles won't be available for purchase until next year, with just a bit of bending and tweaking, Spring 2021’s standouts can definitely be worn this fall. Ahead, find seven spring trends that, instead of waiting to try them out, you may want to jump on right now.

Spring 2021 Trends To Wear This Fall: Plastered With Polka

Prada Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Prada

An evergreen and staple spring pattern, polka dots earned a ton of runway real estate this season. MM6 Maison Margiela took an abstract, muted color-block approach to the print with a midi dress complete with gloves. Meanwhile, at brand's such as Dundas and Alessandra Rich, the spotted print took on its often visited ultra-feminine form, incorporating silk, ruffles, and puffed sleeves. As springy as the trend may seem, chunky fabrics, along with dark or earth-toned bases are just about all you need to flip the switch back to fall.

Spring 2021 Trends To Wear This Fall: Denim Overload

Balmain Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Re-introduce yourself to the matchy-matchy trend that fashion just can't seem to stay away from. The resurgence of denim on denim in recent months (and looking ahead to spring) may be attributed to its ease. In a time where event schedules are more sparse than usual, the ideal look is polished, yet casual look that takes minimal effort. For fall, rather than opting for a t-shirt under your jean jacket and paired with Birkenstocks, a denim-centric look becomes super-chic when coupled with a ribbed turtleneck and pointed-toe booties.

Spring 2021 Trends To Wear This Fall: Dare To Flare

Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Victoria Beckham.

In case you missed the return of the '70s by way of everything from platform heels to oversized collars the past few seasons, the prominence of flared jeans on the Spring 2021 runways (and lookbooks) serves as another in-our-face indicator. "For any season, flares are really an opportunity to embrace any inner eccentricity you have," Celenie Seidel, Senior Womenswear Editor at FARFETCH tells TZR. "Whether it’s color, print, velvet, or brocade, flares are a space to dial things up a little." Turning away from lighter weight fabrics for now, leather and wool flared options are the key to channeling your inner Donna Pinciotti for the cooler months.

Spring 2021 Trends To Wear This Fall: Funky Florals

Kenzo Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

It's not a spring fashion week without florals. Though an undisputed mainstay, it's always interesting to see how designers may deviate away from a more classic floral print. At Kwaidan Editions, it was vintage-y upholstery florals, while Valentino repurposed larger flowers in an almost striped layout. For fall, turn down the tones with viney prints in orange, brown, and burgundy shades. Additionally, brocade fabrics tend to lend themselves to a traditional fall color palette.

Spring 2021 Trends To Wear This Fall: Stripe Out

Max Mara Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Marni's approach to stripes for Spring 2021 — shot like street style in locations from New York to Shanghai — was bold, with a sea of red, black and white stripes in varying sizes. At Max Mara, the trend was more refined, favoring pinstripes and almost office-ready silhouettes. "While a summer favorite, stripes are seasonless and make just as much sense for the cooler months," Seidel says. "I personally find a '70s color palette to be perfect for stripe-centric fall looks.”

Spring 2021 Trends To Wear This Fall: Forever Plaid

No. 21 Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For many, given the color palettes and fabrics most often used, plaid is inherently a fall print, making this Spring 2021 trend a no-brainer to get a head start on now. "Plaid can be interpreted in a multitude of ways, making it a favorite print of designers," Arielle Siboni, Women's RTW Fashion Director at Bloomingdale's tells TZR. "For example, it can be refined in suiting, grungy in knits, and sweet in dresses. Blazers are always an easy and classic way to incorporate plaid into your look, but living in New York City, I personally gravitate to plaids that have an element of grunge to them as the weather turns."

Spring 2021 Trends To Wear This Fall: Nothing But Neutral

Max Mara Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"The shift to more minimal, pared back dressing that we have seen for the last couple of seasons still feels relevant," Heather Gramston, Head of Womenswear Buying at Browns Fashion tells TZR. "For this season, designers are updating and reinterpreting classic shapes in neutral colors." Luckily, neutral tones translate into fall in a laundry list of ways: think cozy, camel-colored teddy coats, a long-sleeve fall dress, suede trousers, or a nude-tone button up cardigan.