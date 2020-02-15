34 Best-Selling Pieces For Spring On Amazon — & They’re Chic As Hell

Dressing for spring is truly a joy. There’s nothing quite like peeling away your winter layers and trading out your trusty puffer coat for a light jacket or blazer. Like everything else about the transition back into spring, the fashion tends to feel exciting and fresh, and this season is no exception. Trends like polka dots, neon, and loafers will be huge, so it’s not a bad idea to start incorporating them into your wardrobe now. The easiest place to start? With these best-selling pieces from Amazon that will take you into the warm weather looking chic as hell.

By now, most fashion insiders know that Amazon is home to a wildly impressive selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories, from mainstream labels and small-scale artisans alike. But it's also the convenience factor that makes shopping on Amazon so great, which includes free, two-day shipping for Prime members and Prime Wardrobe, a feature that allows you to try on eligible pieces at home before deciding whether to buy them. The near-endless selection also makes for competitive pricing, while reviews from your fellow shoppers offer invaluable feedback about an item's quality and fit.

So go ahead and start stocking your spring wardrobe with 34 of the most stylish, popular pieces on Amazon right now.

1. A Cute Mini Dress That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways QegarTop Casual Tunic Dress $17 Amazon See on Amazon Wear this flouncy, flowy tunic dress with a cardigan, leggings, and booties when it's cold out, then throw it on with sandals when the weather gets warm. Or, play up its casual-chic vibe by styling it with sneakers or combat boots. "I love how it’s flowy and breathable," noted one reviewer. "I also think it’s a major plus it has functioning pockets." Available sizes: S-XL

2. An All-Seasons Little Black Dress That Works For Any Occasion Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon A versatile staple you'll want to wear on repeat, this classic little black dress is endlessly easy to style. Pair it with leggings and combat boots to keep the look casual, or style it with heeled sandals for a night out with friends. The fit is relaxed and flowy, with long, billowy blouson sleeves and a mini-length tiered skirt. It's also sold in tons of other fun colors, as well as polka-dot prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

3. A Versatile Maxi Dress For All Your Warm-Weather Events Milumia Button Up Split Maxi Dress $40 Amazon See on Amazon This best-selling maxi dress can work for just about any occasion, from brunch with friends to weddings and graduations. ‌Guaranteed to bring in tons of compliments, it's cut in a classic A-line silhouette, with a center slit, V-neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and a row of buttons down the front. If you're not a fan of the dark floral, it comes in 24 other colors and prints, including palm leaves, stripes, and dots. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. A Classic Pair Of Sunglasses For Just $15 SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses $15 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about these vintage-inspired sunglasses, giving them over 6,000 glowingly positive reviews (resulting in an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars). And what's not to love? They're well-made, stylish, and shockingly affordable, and come with a drawstring travel pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth. "These sunglasses feel so high end, I can’t believe I paid so little," wrote one reviewer.

5. A Polka-Dot Blouse With A Retro Tie Detail MakeMeChic Button Down Front Knot Blouse $15 Amazon See on Amazon Polka dots are trending this season, and this chic short-sleeved blouse makes it easy to see why. The playful pattern and tie-front detail add a retro touch to any outfit, whether you pair it with high-waisted denim or a vintage circle skirt. Made of a breathable cotton blend and cut in a relaxed silhouette, it’s a versatile wardrobe staple you’ll be reaching for all the way into fall. Available sizes: S-L

6. A Soft Jersey Dress That's Super Versatile Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey V-Neck Dress $20 Amazon See on Amazon Buttery soft and as comfortable as a nightgown, this sleeveless dress is the best kind of basic. It’s just about as versatile as it gets — throw it on with a denim jacket for an easy, casual outfit, or add tall boots and a belt to dress up the look. Plus, the silky smooth jersey of which it's made will feel like heaven against your skin. Available sizes: 1X-7X

7. A Simple, Ruffled Blouse That You Can Dress Up Or Down luvamia 3/4 Tiered Bell Sleeve Blouse $22 Amazon See on Amazon Tiered bell sleeves give this simple blouse an eye-catching touch — more stylish than a T-shirt, but every bit as versatile, it's sure to become a favorite for work and weekends alike. It's cut in a relaxed, flowy fit, with a high neckline and keyhole closure in the back. Choose from dozens of colors, styles, and prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

8. A Chunky Pullover Sweater In An Eye-Catching Silhouette Simplee Apparel Bell Sleeve Pullover Knit Sweater $40 Amazon See on Amazon An exaggerated silhouette with voluminous blouson sleeves make this otherwise simple sweater a truly special piece. Tuck it into high-waisted bottoms to define the waist and add structure, or pair it with a silky midi skirt to play with the chunky knit texture in an interesting way. Cut in a relaxed, oversized fit with a mock neck and dropped shoulder, it's designed to best fit sizes 0-10. Available sizes: one size

9. These Chic Block Heeled Sandals To Wear With Everything In Your Closet find. Women's Large Buckle Block Heel Sandal $26 Amazon See on Amazon The square toe and tortoiseshell buckle add trendy appeal to these chic sandals, while the sturdy block heel ensures they're comfortable enough to wear all day. Made of a soft, suede-like fabric in your choice of black or beige, they're the perfect way to make any outfit feel fresh and modern for spring. Available sizes: 5-10.5

10. A Versatile Jersey Dress In A Timeless Silhouette Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Empire-Waist Midi Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon Timeless, feminine, and endlessly easy to style, this empire-waist midi dress is a true wardrobe staple. Rich, fluid jersey breathes new life into the classic silhouette, adding plenty of movement and and a comfortable, airy touch. The scoop neckline shows off just a hint of skin, while the full A-line skirt pairs perfectly with waist belts and cropped jackets. Plus, it even has pockets. Available sizes: XS-XXL

11. Four Stretchy Belts To Cinch The Waist Of Dresses & Tops WERFORU Skinny Belt for Dresses $19 Amazon See on Amazon These stretchy belts will help you view the pieces in your closet in entirely new ways — use them to cinch the waist on dresses, tunics, and shirts to create a totally different silhouette. Conveniently sold in packs of four colors, the belts are made with buttery vegan leather with vintage-inspired gold buckles, and have super-stretchy elastic in the back to ensure a comfortable fit. Available sizes: 26"-32", 33"-42"

12. A Trend-Forward Knit Dress That Works With All Types Of Footwear R.Vivimos Women's Tie Waist Sweater Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon Relaxed, but not shapeless, this cozy-chic sweater dress is perfect for days when you want to feel comfortable, but still want to look polished. The billowy blouson sleeves add a trendy touch, and the adjustable tie at the waist virtually guarantees a great fit. "My new favorite dress!" wrote one reviewer. "Fits like a dream and super comfortable." Available sizes: S-XL

13. A Classic Denim Jacket With A Hint Of Stretch Daily Ritual Women's Denim Jacket $35 Amazon See on Amazon This classic denim jacket is a the perfect weight for spring, but it'll also prove useful during chilly summer nights on the beach, crisp fall days at the pumpkin patch, and as a chic layering piece to pair with all your winter knits. It's made of authentic cotton denim with the perfect amount of stretch, for a slightly tailored fit that feels comfortable, not stiff. Available sizes: XS-XXL

14. The Top-Rated Levi's Jeans You'll Want In All 38 Washes Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jean $15 Amazon See on Amazon You can never go wrong with white jeans for spring, but these Levi's classic high-rise skinnies also come in 37 other washes, with many styles featuring details like trendy side stripes, distressing, raw hems, and more. Reviewers can't say enough good things about them, giving them over 2,000 glowingly positive reviews. "I want to get rid of all my other jeans and just buy more of these," one person gushed. Available sizes: 24-34 (short, regular, long)

15. A Stylish A-Line Midi Skirt That Comes In Tons Of Colors & Prints Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Skirt $31 Amazon See on Amazon While there’s lots to love about this floaty pleated skirt, perhaps the best thing about it is the range of colors and prints in which it comes. Whether you choose the party-ready metallic silver or opt for a cotton candy-hued tie dye print, you’re sure to be excited about at least one of the 28 options. Available sizes: XS-XXL

16. These Dainty Cuff Earrings That Are Perfect For Everyday Wear PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Earrings $14 Amazon See on Amazon Understated yet eye-catching, these tiny hoop earrings are perfect for everyday wear. Perfectly sized to lightly hug your earlobes, they're made of sterling silver plated in your choice of rose, white, or yellow gold. The dainty row of cubic zirconia adds the perfect hint of sparkle, and reviewers say they can easily pass for real diamonds. "They look expensive. So comfortable you can sleep in them," one reviewer commented.

17. A Spacious Crossbody Bag At A Great Price DELUXITY Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag $16 Amazon See on Amazon There are so many things to love about this crossbody bag. First of all, it's large enough to carry all the essentials hands-free, yet it doesn't feel bulky. The buttery vegan leather it's made with looks supple and expensive, and the tassel detail at the zipper adds a sophisticated touch. Plus, it's available in an extensive range of chic color options, making it easy to find a shade that works with your personal style.

18. A Chic Little Blouse You'll Reach For Again & Again SheIn Women's Puff Sleeve Casual Blouse $20 Amazon See on Amazon Pretty puff sleeves give this crewneck blouse a special touch; it's the perfect easy staple to incorporate into your work wardrobe, but can easily be paired with jeans for an effortless, casual-chic look. Choose from 20 colors and prints, including on-trend leopard. Available sizes: XXS-XXL

19. The Fan-Favorite Dress That's Versatile, Comfortable, & Designed With Pockets UnbUnbranded* Women's Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Dress $23 Amazon See on Amazon It's no surprise that this knit dress has earned nearly 3,000 perfect five star reviews — from the soft, swingy silhouette to the roomy hidden side pockets, it's genuinely difficult to pick a favorite feature. It's made of silky smooth rayon with plenty of added stretch, and comes in a wide range of fun colors and prints. "This is the most comfortable clothing I own!" raved one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

20. A Classic Pair Of Cotton Chinos In An Updated Silhouette Daily Ritual Women's Washed Chino Wide Leg Pant $29 Amazon See on Amazon The ankle-grazing crop and wide leg silhouette gives these classic cotton chinos a slightly nautical feel; timeless and versatile, they're a must for every wardrobe. Pair them with a striped boat neck top, a fitted turtleneck, a crisp button-down, or a faded band tee — no matter how you style them, it's sure to look chic. Available sizes: 2-16

21. A Versatile Midi Skirt In An On-Trend Polka-Dot Print Exlura Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt $25 Amazon See on Amazon Playful polka dots are one of this season's most wearable trends, and this pleated midi skirt is proof. It can easily work with just about any outfit, whether you're headed to work or meeting friends for a night out. Cut in a classic A-line silhouette with a comfy pull-on waist, it has two roomy pockets hidden at the sides. Available sizes: S-XXL

22. The Perfect Everyday Tote — At A Shockingly Affordable Price Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote $15 Amazon See on Amazon Despite the affordable price tag, reviewers say the quality of this popular tote rivals that of a far more expensive bag. It’s made of rich vegan leather and designed with a decorative tassel to give the minimalist design some added flair. The interior is large enough to fit all your essentials — including a laptop — and features an inner pocket to keep smaller items separate. Plus, it’s available in a glorious array of colors, making it easy to find one that complements your wardrobe.

23. A Comfy, Practical Take On This Season's Coolest Shoe Trend Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat $23 Amazon See on Amazon While classic loafers never truly go out of style, the menswear-inspired staple is having a major moment right now. These are the perfect way to incorporate the trend into your everyday look, since they’re practical, versatile, and oh-so comfortable. Wear them to work when you need a break from heels, or throw them on with your jeans for a polished weekend look. Choose from three colors, as well as an on-trend leopard print. Available sizes: 5-13

24. These Thick Leggings That Can Easily Pass For Dress Pants Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $20 Amazon See on Amazon Because they're made with a substantial, double-knit ponte material, these leggings look far more polished than a typical pair. However, just because they can pass as "real" pants doesn't mean they're not comfortable — they're super stretchy and easy to move in, and have a wide elastic waistband that won't dig in throughout the day. "I would say these leggings are perfect for someone who likes wearing leggings at work but still wants to maintain a professional look," one reviewer reported. Get them in an assortment of colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

25. A Soft Jersey T-Shirt Dress That's About As Comfortable As It Gets Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey T-Shirt Dress $15 Amazon See on Amazon There's something effortlessly cool about this classic T-shirt dress — throw it on with sneakers, a denim jacket, and a baseball cap, and you're ready for all kinds of weekend adventures. It's made of rich, smooth jersey and has a relaxed, boxy fit that's comfortable enough to sleep in. "If you value your comfort like I do, then this dress is perfect," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 1X-7X

26. An Off-The Shoulder Top That Will Literally Always Be Chic Daily Ritual Women's Cold Shoulder Tunic $28 Amazon See on Amazon Something about the silhouette of this tunic top feels truly timeless — after all, the same shoulder-baring neckline was embraced by style icons like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot — and it still feels every bit as chic today. It's made with a super soft terry cotton fabric that has plenty of stretch, while its hip-grazing length pairs perfectly with leggings and skinny jeans. Available sizes: XS-XXL

27. A Strappy Sports Bra That's Stylish Enough To Show Off Core 10 Women's Spectrum Cross Back Sports Bra $31 Amazon See on Amazon The pretty crossed straps in the back make this sports bra feel special — it's the type of piece you'll love to show off under all your workout tanks and low-backed tops, but the longline silhouette means you can wear it on its own to a class, too. It's made of a moisture-wicking four-way stretch material, and comes in black, pink, blue, or a reflective star print. Available sizes: XS-3X

28. These Top-Rated Jeggings That Look Like Real Jeans (But Feel Way More Comfortable) Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Knit Jegging $21 Amazon See on Amazon For the comfort of leggings with the polished look of jeans, you can't do much better than these popular jeggings — they're made of a smooth, stretchy fabric and have an elastic waistband, but details like a faux fly and pockets make them look totally authentic. "I absolutely love how these pants fit and how they feel. They are super soft, comfortable, and just the right thickness so they don’t look like leggings, but more like regular jeans," summed up one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

29. A Soft Terry Yoga Wrap That's Perfect For The Studio & Beyond Core 10 Women's Soft Cotton Yoga Wrap $43 Amazon See on Amazon While this open-front wrap is the perfect way to top off any yoga outfit, it's sure to prove handy outside the studio, as well. The soft French terry fabric is made with cotton, modal, and spandex, and has a versatile, substantial weight that's perfect for year-round layering. Choose from black, olive, or rose. Available sizes: XS-3X

30. A Soft Cotton Bodysuit That's Worth Buying In All Three Colors Meraki Women's Cotton Bodysuit $16 Amazon See on Amazon A versatile basic with a hint of retro-chic appeal, this simple bodysuit is sure to get plenty of wear all-year round. Pair it with all your jeans and skirts for the perfect tucked-in look, or wear it under sweaters and jackets as an easy layering piece. It's made with soft, breathable cotton blended with a generous percentage of stretch, and features a slightly squared Bardot neckline that can be worn on or off the shoulder. Available sizes: XS-XXL

31. The Comfy Mock Neck Pullover That You'll Wind Up Living In Mockneck Pullover Sweater Daily Ritual Women's $29 Amazon See on Amazon From its subtle mock neck to its relaxed, comfortable fit, everything about this pullover sweater is as effortless as it looks. Made of a fine gauge, stretchy viscose blend, it's the perfect weight for layering, and the wrinkle-resistant fabric makes it great for traveling, too. Choose from nine colors, ranging from brick red to olive green. Available sizes: XS-XXL

32. A Versatile, Wearable Take On This Season's Neon Trend HyBrid & Company Women's Open Front Blazer $24 Amazon See on Amazon A wearable take on this season's neon trend, this sleek open-front blazer is sure to bring in tons of compliments. Pair it with a sleek bodysuit and low-slung boyfriend jeans, or throw it on over a slinky slip dress for an effortless party outfit. It's cut in a fitted silhouette with elbow-length scrunched sleeves, and comes in 40 other colors and prints in addition to the electric coral. Available sizes: S-4X

33. A Stretchy Rib-Knit Skirt That'll Go With Basically Everything Meraki Women's Rib Maxi Skirt $24 Amazon See on Amazon An above-the-knee slit shows off just the right amount of skin, but this skirt's comfortable design is still laid-back enough to wear anywhere. It’s made of a soft, stretchy blend of modal and elastane, with a subtle ribbed texture and a pull-on waist. Pair it with a faded band tee for an effortlessly cool look, or try styling it with a classic silk button-down for a more polished effect. Available sizes: XS-XXXL