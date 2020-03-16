Most people could benefit from creating a more serene and relaxing atmosphere in their bedroom. With so much chaos — balancing your work and social life while trying to keep up with your to-do list — it's so important to carve out a space that's conducive to disconnecting from your day and reconnecting with yourself, not to mention getting the best sleep possible. So if you haven't given much love to your boudoir decor, it might be time to do so, and integrating some of the best paint colors for your bedroom is an ideal place to get started.

Obviously, color should be such a subjective and personal decision, so while there are certain trends — as well as expert suggestions on what shades to avoid — you should always let your tastes and instincts guide you. That said, if you are looking for some input before you select your next bedroom color, design pros have noted through experience that some just tend to set the mood (the tranquil mood, that is) better than others. "I really like bedroom wall colors to be dreamy and give you a feeling of escapism from your hectic lives," says Tiffany Howell, the interior stylist behind Los Angeles' Night Palm Studio. "I tend to ask clients where they like to travel and then I use colors that can be found in those places that are special to them."

There are a number of ways switching up your paint color can make your bedroom a place where you want to spend more time, from maximizing the space to helping you get a better night's sleep. Ready to revamp yours? Ahead find a handful of ideas for some shades to consider when you're ready to make a change — including a few you probably never saw coming.

Blues

"When I think of serene and peaceful colors for the bedroom, I automatically think of blues," says Michelle Lisac, founder and Principal Designer at Michelle Lisac Interior Design. "One of my favorites is Headspace by Clare Paint, which is a soft blue with a hint of green that reminds me of a tropical sea." And sticking with this aquatic theme, Nina Grauer of Nina Grauer Interiors loves Pavilion Blue by Farrow & Ball when designing the most calm bedroom environments. "Watery shades are helpful in creating a soothing environment for a peaceful night’s sleep," she adds.

But Sybille Zimmermann, founder and Interior Architect at Zimmermann Studio thinks doing deep isn't a bad idea either. "Another shade I love for the bedroom is Benjamin Moore's Hale Navy, which is almost black with a hint of blue," she says. "I used this paint color in a bachelor's master bedroom to create a masculine yet elegant feel at the same time. We offset the dark walls with white bleached oak millwork and bed frame, reclaimed wood floors, jute rug, and a vintage Eames chair upholstered in a funky patterned fabric."

And Howell goes for a rich grayish blue — specifically one by a buzzworthy sustainable brand. "I love a lush gray-blue for bedrooms, like Portola paint’s Blue Heron," she suggests. "It’s very calming and can feel quite exotic in a space. Plus, it pairs nicely with almost every color."

Grays

Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Speaking of grayish tones, while some experts note that this can be a particularly tricky color family for interiors, with the right tips, you can find a shade that feels warm and inviting — not cold and sterile. For Zimmermann, Benjamin Moore's Pashmina (which she used for her daughter's bedroom) is exactly that: A creamy, soft light gray that acts as the perfect neutral background. "[It's] great if you want something other than white but can't commit to a bolder hue," she says. "Plus, it pairs well with other accent colors and accessories like pillows, sheets, and art."

For a cooler-toned gray, Grauer suggests Grey Cloud by Benjamin Moore. "Basically a neutral, it’s almost a white with a blue-green undertone that is very versatile and works in a variety of design schemes," she explains. But if you're game to go dark, the designer points to another personal choice, Dunn Edwards' Bank Vault, which she calls "extremely luxurious and sexy, especially paired with our mid-century walnut bed frame and brass accents."

Browns

Floral Deco/Shutterstock

Looking for a solid neutral that's not gray or white? "I also really like earthy colors on the walls like Jitney by Farrow and Ball," says Howell of the clay-colored hue. "It almost looks like the color of sand at the beach and feels very organic and comforting."

Greens

BMJ/Shutterstock

Craving a bit more color? Zimmermann recommends soft, soothing greens, like Sherwin Williams' Cascade Green, though she admits that the success of this hue can come down to how else you style the space. "It's not for everyone, but paired with the right accents, it can provide a calming effect and a sense of healing," she adds.

Whites

Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

Never underestimate the transformative power of a clean, classic white (think luxe hotel room). "I love a crisp white and Benjamin Moore's Chantilly Lace is exactly that," says Zimmermann. "When we purchased our house, we wanted a white that was clean and bright, and I knew it would be perfect. No matter your style, it always looks modern and clean."

Yellows

TierneyMJ/Shutterstock

Yellow is such a polarizing color. If a saturated hue makes you feel happy but not over-stimulated, go for it. But for those who want something a bit more subdued, Zimmerman recommends Concord Ivory by Benjamin Moore, which she calls "the perfect soft yellow that is bold yet soft and soothing."