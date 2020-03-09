What was the best thing to happen all of fashion month? Even two editors who sat through every show side by side will have a different response to the question. The colors, inspiration, backdrop, and even music can make a show memorable. And though each member of the TZR team has a different opinion of what was the best fashion month moment from the Fall/Winter 2020 season, we were all in agreement that the whole month left us feeling inspired and excited. This season, many of the collections provided an optimistic, colorful, and creative idea of where fashion will be heading in the months ahead.

Some of the biggest trends carried over from city to city — fringe details, eye-catching metallics, and cool accessories like elbow-high gloves. But, it was often unique micro-details that made shows particularly memorable. At Loewe, designer Jonathan Anderson collaborated with artist Takuro Kuwata on ceramic elements found throughout the collection. Balenciaga dressed for the apocalypse, sending models down a flooded runway as projections of dark clouds swirled overhead.

Below, find out more about our editors' favorite shows from the latest fashion month.

Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2020

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"Saint Laurent was one of the most exciting shows for me this season. Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director, made me fall in love with the brand all over again. The clothing spoke for itself, but the set design, lighting, and music wrapped it all up so beautifully. The textures (patent leather), the colors, the bold silhouettes felt both retro and modern, bringing in a feeling of nostalgia ... old YSL. Rich and luxurious." — Tiffany Reid, Fashion Director, BDG

Collina Strada Fall/Winter 2020

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"Designer Hillary Taymour has a vision and knows exactly how to bring it to life. Her Fall 2020 show during NYFW felt more like a celebration of women and the clothes we wear than a top-down runway approach that so many brands take." — Lauren Caruso, site director

JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2020

Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

"Jonathan Anderson, both at Loewe and JW Anderson, always manages to catch my attention with his bold, quirky, and joyful designs. The best fashion is the type that evokes emotion, and Anderson's collections always do just that — referencing art, history, and proportion without ever seeming retro or gimmicky." — Aemilia Madden, senior fashion editor

Paco Rabanne Fall/Winter 2020

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"Paco Rabanne has always been one of my favorite designers, and its collection this season reminded me why. The new iteration of chain mail bags immediately caught my eye. I also loved the fringe along with Victorian gowns that featured lovely lace, sheer organza, and floral embroidery." — Kelsey Stewart, editorial assistant

Loewe Fall/Winter 2020

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Loewe's entire collection was the perfect mix of dramatic proportions, feminine details, and unexpected silhouettes. It's not often that I love every piece in a runway show, but all the looks in this one stole my heart (especially this baby blue dress, which I don't think I'll ever get over)." — Anna Buckman, Shopping Editor

Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2020

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I'm a sucker for creative set design and Demna Gvasalia's immersive direction for the Balenciaga show was brilliant. The room was dark and the ceiling had LED light projections of an apocalyptic storm of fire, water, and lightning. Models walked down a runway that was flooded with water (literally flooded: the first few rows were submerged). The whole thing was such a #mood and perfectly set the stage for his collection. I can't wait for his first Haute Couture collection in July." — Nicole Kliest, freelance contributor

Chanel Fall/Winter 2020

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"After ten straight days of rain in Paris, the sun came out for the morning of Chanel Day. At the show, Virginie Viard presented a collection full of modern pieces that women yearn to wear." — LC

Comme des Garçons Fall/Winter 2020

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"For me, Comme des Garçons and Noir Kei Ninomiya’s shows were also some of the most moving shows of fashion month this season for the intellectual codes and wild creativity — there’s truly nothing like watching one of their shows live, and both shows were total standouts this season in terms of the shapes, music, concepts and vision." — Kristen Bateman, freelance contributor

Jil Sander Fall/Winter 2020

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"It's hard to strike a balance between aspirational and wearable, but Jil Sander does it so elegantly. Each delightfully soft and subtle outfit that came down the runway had me cooing from my seat. The styling made me want to run home and figure out how to recreate my interpretation of each look with what I had in my closet at that very minute." — AM

Lanvin Fall/Winter 2020

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

"I loved a lot of looks in Lanvin's Fall/Winter 2020 show, but my favorite by far was this flouncy nude mini dress. It brings to mind Carrie Bradshaw's famous "naked dress," but with a 2020 twist and some very chic, party-ready details. The fact that it was styled with the burgeoning opera-gloves trend just made it that much better." — AB