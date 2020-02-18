The expectation when London Fashion Week begins is that in a short four days, you'll have the chance to experience the current fashion perspective from a decidedly Brit perspective: preppy, punk, and royally romantic. All of that was present on the runways this season, but for Fall/Winter 2020, London Fashion Week's top runway trends are decidedly of a global scale, reflecting on many of the same themes seen just days before in NYC.

And this shouldn't come as anything too surprising, some of the city's buzziest designers: Jonathan Anderson (of JW Anderson), and Ricardo Tisci (of Burberry) are not married to a U.K. lens, as they've lent their eye to fashion houses outside of the sphere where their collections sit. But to see London's take on the continued popularity of suiting, or the same couture-like details spotted across the pond shows what the British do best: manage to make polished dressing seem effortless, if not subversive. While Rejina Pyo and Petar Petrov offered styles that seem to be obvious choices for your work wardrobe, the thoughtful details and unstuffy styling help to reframe the way you might think about a blazer (wrapped) or a skirt (metallic).

Below, find the top trends to know from London, before you check out what's to come in London and Paris.

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Trend: High Shine

Rejina Pyo Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

While like in New York, there were plenty of eye-catching bedazzled gowns to focus on (Burberry alone had a number of them), in London, metallics also appeared on the runway in more unexpected ways. High-sheen separates got a workwear twist at Rejina Pyo, while A.W.A.K.E Mode found cool new ways to style sequins. And at Preen, not only was metallic second skin a part of the collection, it was also translated into the beauty look.

A.W.A.K.E Mode Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Trend: Sharp Suiting

Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

The suiting trend will continue into fall, but what's particularly remarkable about the ways in which it's evolved is in the breadth of options. At Victoria Beckham and Burberry there were preppy two and three-piece iterations; Margaret Howell offered a cool take on a relaxed fit; and a standout from the week was Petar Petrov's look with a waist-wrap detail.

Margaret Howell Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Petar Petrov Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Trend: High Volume

JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Courtesy JW Anderson

We may be living in a post-oversized puffer era, but designers still seem to focus on the idea of taking up space. At JW Anderson, dresses and coats alike played with proportion, challenging the size of collar or coat hem you might consider. For Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn, and Matty Bovan, high volume dresses — in tulle, silk, or in Bovan's case, patchwork — demand that you be the center of attention come fall.

Molly Goddard Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Richard Quinn Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Trend: Quirky Knits

Roksanda Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

Six months from now, your knitwear will take a turn far away from average. Designers are finding inventive ways to make a simple sweater feel fresh. Through strategic cutouts, like at Richard Malone and Victoria Beckham, bold colors, and even unexpected styling elements, like the wrapped arms at Simone Rocha. You'll likely want to skip coats all together to show off your stellar knits.

Richard Malone Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 Trend: Graphic Remix

Christopher Kane Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

Fall is generally about classic plaids — which made appearances this season at Shrimps, Victoria Beckham, and even Charlotte Knowles, but it's worthy noting that on the runway, a major trend was to riff on the classic in slightly unexpected ways: the graphic blocks at Erdem, Burberry's mix-and-match alternative to its own signature, and Christopher Kane's bold harlequin. The pieces still feel referential to the signature fall style, but add an element all their own, whether it be a preppy elegance or an artsy graphic twist.

Burberry Fall/Winter 2020. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images