The Best Jewelry On Amazon Is Actually Really Luxe
When in the market for a new pendant, your first instinct may be to peruse your favorite jewelry sites — but not so fast. It may come as a surprise, but you can actually find the best jewelry on Amazon — think, forever pieces from Gucci, Swarovski, and way more. Their refined selection allows you to browse an assortment of brands at once, with thousands of reviews to ensure a veritable purchase.
With an offering that spans across all categories, it makes sense that the mega e-tailer would have plenty of jewelry options, too. Like with pretty much every other area of your wardrobe, whether you're looking to embrace one of the many trends of the season or are hoping to simply expand your current collection of signature staples, Amazon has you covered with affordable options from brands at every price-point. Not to mention, you can pretty much have your pick of items from brands on par with the likes of Net-A-Porter or Saks Fifth Avenue. So if you thought you'd have to forgo quality to shop Amazon's jewelry selection, think again.
Women's Ema Necklace
Chain necklaces are having a huge moment (just ask Jessica Alba), and Jennifer Zeurner's two-strand iteration is perfect for a one-stop layered look.
14k Gold Lucida Oval-Shaped Diamond Hoop Earrings (2.00ct)
If you're after a classic hoop, Allurez's diamond-encrusted version puts an elevated spin on the look while keeping it delicate.
14k solid yellow gold 2 sided Hawaiian plumeria diamond cut bead chain anklet 9"
An anklet is the most-unlikely piece to be in anyone's jewelry box. A floral-punctuated chain easily steps up any pair of skinny jeans and sneakers.
Genuine Pear Aquamarine and Diamond Solitaire Pendant Necklace 14k White Gold (0.75ct)
Colored stones have been everywhere this season, and aquamarine is just the stone to start summer with.
Trademark Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver
Thanks to Gucci, shopping on Amazon just got that much sweeter. Shop their classic heart pendant below.
Zen Necklace
This piece is sure to put your whole outfit in perfect balance, while its small intentional imperfections keep things feeling a bit bespoke.
"Little Letters" 14k Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace
A monogram necklace is essential to any layered necklace look, and this delicate piece from Alex Woo ticks that box, calling on unprecedented typography.
Jewelry Women's 14k Paper Thin Rings
These slender rings are as delicate as they come.
Crystal Nice Feather Collar Necklace, Rhodium-Plated
The biggest household name in jewelry sells on Amazon, too — and they have tons of new wares for spring. The feather is a classic motif for the brand.
14K Yellow Gold Diamond Fresh Water Ring
Fresh water pearls are the crème de la crème in the jewelry space, and Effy's two-pearl ring is more in trend now, than ever.
Women's 14k Twisted Petite Hoops
If you're a fan of the croissant motif that's popping up all over the jewelry space, this teeny hoop perfectly incorporates it, without being too on-the-nose.
14K Yellow Gold Opal Fireburst Ring
For those looking for something a bit moodier, Silver America makes a gold opal ring with 14K gold that's evoking space age trends.
Women's 14k Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings
These balloon-shaped earrings are a notch above your everyday pair of studs.
14k Yellow Gold Monkey Charm Pendant
If you're after something a bit whimsical, Jewelry Pot's Monkey pendant is sure to do the trick. Animal motifs are super on-trend in 2020, making the 14k yellow gold piece a must-get.
Women's 14k Bezel Diamonds Ring
This bezel ring is super delicate, while elevating any simple ring stack.
The single-strand rendition of Jennifer Zeuner's chain necklace is just as chic (and invites layering with other forever pieces).
Women's 14k Gold Bar Diamond Mobile Earrings
Drop earrings are everywhere right now, and Zoe Chicco's Gold Bar Diamond earrings channel the trend perfectly.
Gold Plated Sophisticated Strands Necklace Set
This $49 piece features four textured chains, making it the savviest find for your box of fashion jewelry.
UNOde50 Bracelet in Metal clad with Silver
This whimsically chunky bracelet is a remix on the oversized charm bracelet trend of the aughts.
This interlocking hoop is anything but boring, but still small in size to avoid being garish.
If you're looking to mix some silver pieces into your jewelry box, this layer-able silver chain will do the trick.
Expansion Diamond Interlocked Ring Open Style Modern Design Ring
If you like the floating jewelry trend, The Carat Lab's symmetrical style is a perfect entry piece for you.
18k Gold French Bulldog Pendant
For another animal-inspired personality piece, the French Bulldog pendant is 2020's take on charm bracelets.
0.24 Ct 3 Stone Diamond Pendant Necklace with Round Diamonds Prong Set on Sterling Silver
This super elegant necklace pairs seamlessly with a low-cut evening gown.
Women's 14k Toggle Wrap Chain Necklace
The open-fixture concept has become widely popular, and Ariel Gordon's toggle wrap chain necklace offers it for just $495.
Personalized Name Necklace
This initial pendant option comes with a twist, turning your letter on its side for a dimensional look. Plus, it's a huge steak at $8.99.
Women's Ancient Feelings Layered Necklace Set in Gold, One Size
This one-step necklace is perfect for layering over a turtleneck.
Women's 14k Gold Floating Curved Bar Earring
Untraditional earring silhouettes are emerging everywhere. This curved bar features 14k gold and a spray of diamonds, all for $300.
Women's Symbolic Charm Necklace, Light multi-colored, Rhodium plated
From Swarovski's Spring 2020 collection, shop their charm necklace, with rhodium-plated lotus and wishbone motifs.
Bracelet in metal mix coated in 15 micro silver with pearl
Another piece from UNOde50 shares the whimsical, bespoke charm of its other creations, and includes a sizable pearl.
Women's Symbolic Stud Pierced Earrings, Blue, Rose-gold tone plated
These all seeing-eye earrings can and should be paired with a glittering ear cuff.
Women's 14k Single Gold Lock Earring
This single-earring padlock is super surprising, and on sale for just $262.50.
Women's Lifelong Bow Y Necklace, White, Mixed metal finish
This Y-shaped necklace features the same front fixture-effect, as is trending.
Women's Triple Spiral Ear Cuff
It's hard to find a jewelry piece that ear cuff's don't mix well with. EF Collection's triple spiral piece is no exception.
Women's Shell Coral Bracelet, Red, Gold-tone plated
This charm bracelet also comes from Swarovski's Spring collection, which you won't want to miss.