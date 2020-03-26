When in the market for a new pendant, your first instinct may be to peruse your favorite jewelry sites — but not so fast. It may come as a surprise, but you can actually find the best jewelry on Amazon — think, forever pieces from Gucci, Swarovski, and way more. Their refined selection allows you to browse an assortment of brands at once, with thousands of reviews to ensure a veritable purchase.

With an offering that spans across all categories, it makes sense that the mega e-tailer would have plenty of jewelry options, too. Like with pretty much every other area of your wardrobe, whether you're looking to embrace one of the many trends of the season or are hoping to simply expand your current collection of signature staples, Amazon has you covered with affordable options from brands at every price-point. Not to mention, you can pretty much have your pick of items from brands on par with the likes of Net-A-Porter or Saks Fifth Avenue. So if you thought you'd have to forgo quality to shop Amazon's jewelry selection, think again.

For over 35 chic styles, at a variety of price points, continue ahead, and be sure to head to their site for all that's in store.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article

Women's Ema Necklace Chain necklaces are having a huge moment (just ask Jessica Alba), and Jennifer Zeurner's two-strand iteration is perfect for a one-stop layered look. Women's Ema Necklace $264 Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry SEE ON AMAZON

14k Gold Lucida Oval-Shaped Diamond Hoop Earrings (2.00ct) If you're after a classic hoop, Allurez's diamond-encrusted version puts an elevated spin on the look while keeping it delicate. 14k Gold Lucida Oval-Shaped Diamond Hoop Earrings (2.00ct) $2,898 Allurez SEE ON AMAZON

14k solid yellow gold 2 sided Hawaiian plumeria diamond cut bead chain anklet 9" An anklet is the most-unlikely piece to be in anyone's jewelry box. A floral-punctuated chain easily steps up any pair of skinny jeans and sneakers. 14k solid yellow gold 2 sided Hawaiian plumeria diamond cut bead chain anklet 9" $312 Arthur's Jewelry SEE ON AMAZON

Genuine Pear Aquamarine and Diamond Solitaire Pendant Necklace 14k White Gold (0.75ct) Colored stones have been everywhere this season, and aquamarine is just the stone to start summer with. Genuine Pear Aquamarine and Diamond Solitaire Pendant Necklace 14k White Gold (0.75ct) $585 Allurez SEE ON AMAZON

Trademark Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver Thanks to Gucci, shopping on Amazon just got that much sweeter. Shop their classic heart pendant below. Trademark Heart Pendant in Sterling Silver Ybb223512001 $198 Gucci SEE ON AMAZON

Zen Necklace This piece is sure to put your whole outfit in perfect balance, while its small intentional imperfections keep things feeling a bit bespoke. Zen Necklace COL1296MTL0000U $204 UNOde50 SEE ON AMAZON

"Little Letters" 14k Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace A monogram necklace is essential to any layered necklace look, and this delicate piece from Alex Woo ticks that box, calling on unprecedented typography. "Little Letters" 14k Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace $506.77 Alex Woo SEE ON AMAZON

Jewelry Women's 14k Paper Thin Rings These slender rings are as delicate as they come. Jewelry Women's 14k Paper Thin Rings $260 Ariel Gordon SEE ON AMAZON

Crystal Nice Feather Collar Necklace, Rhodium-Plated The biggest household name in jewelry sells on Amazon, too — and they have tons of new wares for spring. The feather is a classic motif for the brand. Crystal Nice Feather Collar Necklace, Rhodium-Plated $329 SWAROVSKI SEE ON AMAZON

14K Yellow Gold Diamond Fresh Water Ring Fresh water pearls are the crème de la crème in the jewelry space, and Effy's two-pearl ring is more in trend now, than ever. 14K YELLOW GOLD DIAMOND FRESH WATER RING $279.95 EFFY SEE ON AMAZON

Women's 14k Twisted Petite Hoops If you're a fan of the croissant motif that's popping up all over the jewelry space, this teeny hoop perfectly incorporates it, without being too on-the-nose. Women's 14k Twisted Petite Hoops $245 Ariel Gordon Jewelry SEE ON AMAZON

14K Yellow Gold Opal Fireburst Ring For those looking for something a bit moodier, Silver America makes a gold opal ring with 14K gold that's evoking space age trends. 14K Yellow Gold Opal Fireburst Ring $224.25 Silver America SEE ON AMAZON

Women's 14k Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings These balloon-shaped earrings are a notch above your everyday pair of studs. Women's 14k Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings $450 Zoe Chicco SEE ON AMAZON

14k Yellow Gold Monkey Charm Pendant If you're after something a bit whimsical, Jewelry Pot's Monkey pendant is sure to do the trick. Animal motifs are super on-trend in 2020, making the 14k yellow gold piece a must-get. 14k Yellow Gold Monkey Charm Pendant $217 Jewelry Pot SEE ON AMAZON

Women's 14k Bezel Diamonds Ring This bezel ring is super delicate, while elevating any simple ring stack. Women's 14k Bezel Diamonds Ring $281 Zoe Chicco SEE ON AMAZON

The single-strand rendition of Jennifer Zeuner's chain necklace is just as chic (and invites layering with other forever pieces). Women's Marta Necklace $220 Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry SEE ON AMAZON

Women's 14k Gold Bar Diamond Mobile Earrings Drop earrings are everywhere right now, and Zoe Chicco's Gold Bar Diamond earrings channel the trend perfectly. Women's 14k Gold Bar Diamond Mobile Earrings $450 Zoe Chicco SEE ON AMAZON

Gold Plated Sophisticated Strands Necklace Set This $49 piece features four textured chains, making it the savviest find for your box of fashion jewelry. Gold Plated Sophisticated Strands Necklace Set $49 Ettika SEE ON AMAZON

UNOde50 Bracelet in Metal clad with Silver This whimsically chunky bracelet is a remix on the oversized charm bracelet trend of the aughts. UNOde50 Bracelet in Metal clad with Silver. $112.50 UNOde50 SEE ON AMAZON

This interlocking hoop is anything but boring, but still small in size to avoid being garish. Women's 14k Gold Chain Hoop Earrings $498 Zoe Chicco SEE ON AMAZON

If you're looking to mix some silver pieces into your jewelry box, this layer-able silver chain will do the trick. Women's Marta Necklace, Silver, One Size $220 Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry SEE ON AMAZON

Expansion Diamond Interlocked Ring Open Style Modern Design Ring If you like the floating jewelry trend, The Carat Lab's symmetrical style is a perfect entry piece for you. Expansion Diamond Interlocked Ring Open Style Modern Design Ring with Lab Grown Diamonds on Sterling Silver Base Created in Yellow, White, Rose 1/2 CT $449.68 The Carat Lab SEE ON AMAZON

18k Gold French Bulldog Pendant For another animal-inspired personality piece, the French Bulldog pendant is 2020's take on charm bracelets. 18k Gold French Bulldog Pendant $600 The Magic Zoo SEE ON AMAZON

0.24 Ct 3 Stone Diamond Pendant Necklace with Round Diamonds Prong Set on Sterling Silver This super elegant necklace pairs seamlessly with a low-cut evening gown. 0.24 Ct 3 Stone Diamond Pendant Necklace with Round Diamonds Prong Set on Sterling Silver in, Yellow and Rose Silver Shades 1/4 ctw $204.34 The Carat Lab SEE ON AMAZON

Women's 14k Toggle Wrap Chain Necklace The open-fixture concept has become widely popular, and Ariel Gordon's toggle wrap chain necklace offers it for just $495. Women's 14k Toggle Wrap Chain Necklace $495 Ariel Gordon Jewelry SEE ON AMAZON

Personalized Name Necklace This initial pendant option comes with a twist, turning your letter on its side for a dimensional look. Plus, it's a huge steak at $8.99. Personalized Name Necklaces for Women Initial Nameplate Pendant 925 Sterling Silver Customized with Letters $8.99 SOUFEEL SEE ON AMAZON

Women's Ancient Feelings Layered Necklace Set in Gold, One Size This one-step necklace is perfect for layering over a turtleneck. Women's Ancient Feelings Layered Necklace Set in Gold, One Size $46.35 Ettika SEE ON AMAZON

Women's 14k Gold Floating Curved Bar Earring Untraditional earring silhouettes are emerging everywhere. This curved bar features 14k gold and a spray of diamonds, all for $300. Women's 14k Gold Floating Curved Bar Earring $300 EF Collection SEE ON AMAZON

Women's Symbolic Charm Necklace, Light multi-colored, Rhodium plated From Swarovski's Spring 2020 collection, shop their charm necklace, with rhodium-plated lotus and wishbone motifs. Women's Symbolic Charm Necklace, Light multi-colored, Rhodium plated $149 SWAROVSKI SEE ON AMAZON

Bracelet in metal mix coated in 15 micro silver with pearl Another piece from UNOde50 shares the whimsical, bespoke charm of its other creations, and includes a sizable pearl. Bracelet in metal mix coated in 15 micro silver with pearl. $125 $112.50 UNOde50 SEE ON AMAZON

Women's Symbolic Stud Pierced Earrings, Blue, Rose-gold tone plated These all seeing-eye earrings can and should be paired with a glittering ear cuff. Women's Symbolic Stud Pierced Earrings, Blue, Rose-gold tone plated $69 SWAROVSKI SEE ON AMAZON

Women's 14k Single Gold Lock Earring This single-earring padlock is super surprising, and on sale for just $262.50. Women's 14k Single Gold Lock Earring $350 $262.50 EF Collection SEE ON AMAZON

Women's Lifelong Bow Y Necklace, White, Mixed metal finish This Y-shaped necklace features the same front fixture-effect, as is trending. Women's Lifelong Bow Y Necklace, White, Mixed metal finish $129 SWAROVSKI SEE ON AMAZON

Women's Triple Spiral Ear Cuff It's hard to find a jewelry piece that ear cuff's don't mix well with. EF Collection's triple spiral piece is no exception. Women's Triple Spiral Ear Cuff $495 EF Collection SEE ON AMAZON