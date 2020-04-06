1990s fashion continues to capture cultural interest, even almost 30 years down the line. In fact, the fitted cardigans, high-rise jeans, and oversized button-downs you wore in school photos are cool all over again. But, beyond your own closet, there are plenty of inspired films from the time to look to for trend inspiration. The best '90s movies outfits are worth revisiting in 2020, and they're much easier to style than you'd think. Kicking off a retrospective of the decade with Vivian Ward's style evolution in Pretty Woman, and leading into the pristine looks of Elizabeth James in The Parent Trap, there's tons to sort through — and emulate — within the ten-year span.

Favorite '90s starlets include Cameron Diaz, who spellbound audiences with her performance in There's Something About Mary; Sharon Stone, who's 30 outfit changes in Casino made the film a favorite amongst the style set. And, of course, Alicia Silverstone's Cher in Clueless, who convinced the masses that a yellow plaid ensemble was worthy of a spot every closet. And wether you'd rather re-watch an outlaw adventure (Thelma & Louise) or a beauty pageant turned dangerous (Miss Congeniality) in the round-up ahead, you'll find 15 films to add to your queue for nostalgic style inspiration.

