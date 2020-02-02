Although award season may be soon drawing to a close, the stylish moments on the red carpet are still going full steam ahead. Case in point: the looks at the 73rd annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). Yes, between the high-octane gowns and straight-off-the-runway ensembles, the British award ceremony saw no shortage of inspiration and, of course, drama.

Leading the charge on the latter was this year's film darling Florence Pugh, who arrived in a stunning fuchsia dress from Dries Van Noten's SS20 collection. The extravagant gown sported several major trends of the year — exaggerated sleeves, bright pink color, and stark black bow detailing down the front. Styled with sleek noir platform sandals and a unique twisted updo, the look was definitely a can't-miss.

Also turning heads (to the surprise of no one) was Zoë Kravitz, who made a statement in a chrome long-sleeved maxi gown by YSL. Always one for unexpected accessories, Kravitz added a pop of color to her gold ensemble via coral earrings, lipstick, and nails.

Not to be outdone was Renée Zellweger (nominated for Best Leading Actress for Judy) who delivered Audrey Hepburn vibes in a pink, off-the-shoulder floor-length gown with a cinched waist and fitted bodice. This silhouette has been a go-to for the actor for years (not to mention for this current award season), and it's clear why. The soft pastel shade and perfect cut worked like a charm in making her look like a true red carpet angel.

Want more BAFTA looks? Ahead, the ensembles that'll tide you over until the 2020 Oscars.

Zoë Kravitz

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Kravitz wowed in a gold gown by YSL.

Florence Pugh

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pugh brought the drama in a bright pink Dries Van Noten ensemble.

Renée Zellweger

Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Zellweger's pink maxi was Old Hollywood perfection.

Emilia Clarke

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Clarke's sleek and sparkly Schiaparelli was the epitome of red carpet glam.

Laura Dern

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson