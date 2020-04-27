For fashion-forward ladies who stay abreast of what's hot in the womenswear world, the name Joseph Altuzarra is already on your radar. Not only has the creative director earned recognition for his globally-inspired clothing (worn by the likes of Rihanna, Nicole Kidman, and Kate Bosworth), but he's also a judge on the Amazon series Making the Cut. But it's not just women's clothing he's passionate about in terms of design, as proven by his latest endeavor, a home decor collaboration. The newly launched Altuzarra x Etsy Home Collection is exactly what you'd expect from the designer: chic, worldly, and luxurious-yet-accessible.

For this unique collab, Altuzarra — who admits to being a major Etsy fan — worked closely with eight global artisans to create limited edition pieces including throw pillow covers in trendy tie-dye, objet d'art, stylish storage vessels, pet products, and table decor. And because the items are hand-crafted and one-of-a-kind, the collection is inherently sustainable, which was an important factor for both the designer and the e-commerce brand.

That said, since its launch last week, the gorgeous goods — priced between $30 and $1,700 — have been selling quickly. And because only a limited amount were created, if you want to get your hands on any of these pieces, you'll want to grab 'em ASAP. Luckily there's still a handful of cool housewares left that could just bring you the spring refresh you've been craving. Ahead find a few of the products still up for grabs — and add to cart quickly before they sell out, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

With vibrant colors and of-the-moment pattern, this pillow cover is the perfect piece to instantly make any room in your home feel more modern.

You four-legged friend should get a style upgrade, too.

These terracotta vases are simple enough for minimalists, but the shape makes them feel extra special.

Part storage vessel and part work of art, these baskets instantly gives your home the lusted-after worldly vibe normally reserved for jet-setters.

Sometimes the smallest addition to your home office space can make it feel so much more inspiring. These leather and crochet-wrapped stones are the perfect decorative objects to do just that.